Football Juventus Secures Second Consecutive Serie A Win With Vlahovic's Header Against Genoa Dusan Vlahovic's decisive header helped Juventus secure a narrow 1-0 win over Genoa, continuing their strong start to the Serie A season. This victory marks their second straight win. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus secured their second consecutive victory in the Serie A season with a narrow 1-0 win over Genoa. Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with potential transfers to Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid, scored the decisive goal. Despite being out of favour recently, Vlahovic came off the bench to make a significant impact at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.

Juventus have begun this Serie A campaign with two clean sheets, replicating their strong starts from the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. They topped the table in those years but were later stripped of titles due to the Calciopoli scandal. Under Igor Tudor's leadership, Juventus have shown resilience, losing only once in their last 11 league matches.

In a first half where opportunities were scarce, Juventus struggled to create chances. Federico Gatti's shot on target in the 41st minute was their first real threat. Shortly after, Kenan Yildiz forced a save from Nicola Leali, and Jonathan David missed a follow-up chance as Genoa held firm until halftime.

The match remained tight until Tudor made strategic changes in the 62nd minute. Vlahovic was among those brought on and quickly made his presence felt. He connected with Filip Kostic's corner to score with a powerful header past Leali, securing Juventus' lead.

Genoa nearly equalised deep into stoppage time when Patrizio Masini's header hit the crossbar. This close call left Genoa with just one point while Juventus joined Napoli and Roma at the top of the standings with maximum points.

Vlahovic continues to excel in August, scoring 11 goals in 14 Serie A matches during this month. His goals-per-game ratio of 0.79 is unmatched by any player with at least ten games in August during Serie A's three-points-for-a-win era.

Bremer played a crucial role defensively for Juventus by blocking Mikael Ellertsson's attempt early in the second half. This intervention prevented Genoa from taking an early lead after halftime and kept Juventus in contention until they found their breakthrough.

Since Igor Tudor took over from Thiago Motta, Juventus have demonstrated consistency by winning seven out of eleven league matches while drawing three. Their only defeat came against Parma last April, showcasing their solid form under Tudor's guidance.

Juventus' promising start to this season reflects their determination to compete at the top level once again. With Vlahovic delivering key performances and a robust defence backing them up, they aim to maintain momentum throughout this campaign.