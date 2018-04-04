Juventus vs Real Madrid: 5 talking points from the Champions League quarterfinal first leg

Bengaluru, April 4: Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick, Isco's presence in the midfield and Paulo Dybala's sending off were key moments in Real Madrid's 3-0 away victory over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Madrid carry a huge advantage of three away goals to the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu next week. It's a big morale boost for Real, who are suffering domestically. Thirteen points separate third-placed Real and leaders Barcelona in the La Liga, ruling them out of the title race. They were dumped from the Copa del Rey too, after losing to Leganes over two legs.
However, Zinedine Zidane's side can still salvage their season by retaining the Champions League for the third successive season - something no team has achieved before. They are on their way too and after a quarter-final show like that, it's hard to stop Sergio Ramos & Co.
What makes Real Madrid the favourites to seize the Champions League title now? Let's take a look at the factors that surely gives them an edge over Juventus ahead of the second leg:
When it is the matter of UEFA Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo always comes out top. He has scored 119 goals in this competition so far. His goal-scoring form continued in the match against Juventus too. Ronaldo put Real ahead in the third minute of the game, extending his left foot out to glance a cross by Isco into the bottom-right corner. In the 64th minute of the match, his bicycle kick goal even got the home Juventus supporters cheering him on. Ronaldo also assisted the third goal, which was scored by Marcelo. Safe to say, it was Ronaldo's night in the Champions League.
When Isco scored a hat-trick against Argentina during the recent international break, grapevine suggested he was all set to leave Real Madrid. Isco even taunted coach Zinedine Zidane by suggesting that the Frenchman didn't have enough faith in the Spaniard. Given the way Isco toyed with Juventus, Zidane will have no further doubts. Isco started the counter-attack in the third minute of the game that led to the first goal. In the 75 minutes he spent on the pitch, Isco was a constant threat to the Juventus defence. Fair to say his influence in the midfield especially was phenomenal.
Miralem Pjanic and Medhi Benatia were both suspended for the first leg against Real Madrid. Rodrigo Bentancur was not as influential as Pjanic has been for Juventus in the midfield. Moreover, the Serie A giants had to play with a new 4-4-2 formation instead of their preferred 3-5-2 formation in this big match because of Benatia absence. Given that they lost 0-3, we can say that things did not go according to plan for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side.
Gianluigi Buffon is considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. But it appears age (Buffon is 40 now) is clearly affecting his reflexes in recent days. If it were a few years ago, Buffon could have easily saved the first and third goal of Real Madrid. That was not the case on Tuesday night.
On the other hand, Keylor Navas saved his side on several occasions in the game. In the 23rd minute, he dived to save a header by Gonzalo Higuain from point-blank range and kept Real's lead intact. Navas' efforts at the goal thwarted frequent attacks by Dybala and Higuain.
Argentine Paulo Dybala has often been compared with compatriot Lionel Messi. But his performance in this match has raised questions over whether he can live up to his potential in big games. At the stroke of half-time, Dybala earned his first yellow of the game after a needless simulation off Casemiro's attempted tackle. He then kicked wing-back Dani Carvajal's ribs in the 66th minute to be given the marching orders, ruling him out for the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu. Without Dybala, it will be very difficult for Juventus to make a comeback in this tie.
