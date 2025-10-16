Test Twenty Championship: What is the Fourth Format in Cricket backed by AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh and Others? All You Need To Know

Football Harry Kane Reflects On Penalty Miss And Aims To Exorcise World Cup Ghosts Next Summer Harry Kane describes his penalty miss against France in the 2022 World Cup as a significant moment. Now England's leading goalscorer, he aims to rectify this at the next tournament. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Harry Kane reflected on his missed penalty against France in the 2022 World Cup, calling it the most difficult moment he has experienced. The England striker had a chance to level the score for the second time but missed, leading to a 2-1 defeat against the eventual runners-up. Despite this setback, Kane has become England's top scorer with 76 goals and is determined to improve next summer.

Kane has moved past his miss against France and is eager to make amends in future tournaments. "I'd say that was probably the worst that I felt in any moment," he admitted. He acknowledged the weight of responsibility during such moments, especially when failing to perform a task he usually excels at. However, he believes these experiences have shaped him into a better player.

Thomas Tuchel's team secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup with a decisive 5-0 victory over Latvia, where Kane scored twice. Although he has overcome his disappointment from the France match, Kane is focused on correcting past mistakes next summer. He expressed his desire to lift the trophy, saying, "The opportunity is always there when that is coming around."

This season, Kane has been in remarkable form, netting 21 goals in 13 matches for both club and country. His performance includes six goals during World Cup qualifying matches. With 76 goals for England, Kane aims to reach 100. "I think it's there," he said confidently about reaching this milestone.

Kane also highlighted his current physical condition and understanding of the game as key factors contributing to his success on the field. "The way I feel on the pitch, the way I am seeing the game... I feel in a really good place," he noted.

Reflecting on his career so far, Kane believes that challenging moments have contributed significantly to his growth as both a player and an individual. He remains optimistic about future opportunities and continues to strive towards achieving new milestones with England.