Harry Kane Defends His Move To Bayern Munich Despite Michael Owen's Criticism

Harry Kane has addressed criticism from Michael Owen regarding his move from the Premier League to Bayern Munich. Despite Owen's comments, Kane stands by his choice to leave Tottenham for the German club before the 2023-24 season. Under Vincent Kompany's leadership, he secured the Bundesliga title a year later. Owen had described Kane's departure as "nuts," given his proximity to Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record.

Kane, who netted 213 goals in the Premier League and won three golden boots with Spurs, was 47 goals shy of Shearer's record when he left. At 32, Kane believes joining Bayern was a wise decision as he continues to pursue more trophies in Germany. "I heard it [Owen remarks]. Everyone is entitled to their opinion," Kane stated.

Kane acknowledged that while he respects Owen as a Premier League and England legend, each player's career path is unique. "I've spent a bit of time with him [Owen] but don't know him well. Obviously he is a Premier League great and an England great as well so I'll respect him as a person," Kane said.

Kane emphasised that his move wasn't solely about winning trophies but also about playing at the highest level consistently. He expressed satisfaction with participating in significant matches like title races and Champions League games. "But ultimately, as he will know, everyone's career is different - everyone's decisions and motivations are different," Kane explained.

He added that playing for Bayern allows him to grow as a player and push his limits in terms of scoring and overall improvement. Despite hearing various opinions, Kane remains content with his decision to join Bayern Munich. "It's hard not to hear things these days but the decisions are best for me and I'm really happy that I made that decision and very happy at Bayern Munich now," he concluded.