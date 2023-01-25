Karim Benzema wanted by Newcastle in the Summer: Will It be a Wise Deal?

Manchester United and Newcastle United could reportedly go head-to-head for the signing of Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema in the summer.
The Frenchman is allowed to enter negotiations with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the campaign and Newcastle United and Manchester United are both ready to make an offer for the Real Madrid legend. Newcastle United, in particular, are thought to be particularly keen on the Los Blancos icon.
Benzema has established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever played for Real Madrid since his move from Lyon in 2009. He has etched himself on the history books of the Spanish giants and is the second-highest scorer in Los Blancos' history with 334 goals in 622 games while also producing 160 assists in the process. He has won a total of 23 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles.
