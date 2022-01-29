Football
AFCON 2021, Gambia 0-2 Cameroon: Toko Ekambi double ends debutants' fairytale run

By Daniel Lewis

Douala (Cameroon), January 30: Karl Toko Ekambi scored both goals as hosts Cameroon booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Gambia.

Gambia had surprised many by even making it out of the group stage in their debut participation in the tournament, before going on to eliminate Guinea in the last 16.

But the nation ranked 150 in the world – exactly 100 places below Cameroon – fell to a couple of Toko Ekambi strikes at Stade Omnisport de Douala on Saturday (January 29).

Cameroon dominated the first half but only seriously tested opposition keeper Baboucarr Gaye on one occasion through a Vincent Aboubakar header.

Lyon forward Toko Ekambi made the breakthrough for the home side five minutes into the second half, however, with a header across Gaye from a Collins Fai delivery.

Any hopes Gambia had of prolonging their magical run further were ended seven minutes later when Ekambi got in behind to convert Martin Hongla's cross from close range.

Egypt or Morocco, who meet on Sunday, await Cameroon in the semi-finals.

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 23:30 [IST]
