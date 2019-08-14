Football
Omeruo leaves Chelsea for permanent Leganes move

By Opta
Kenneth Omeruo

London, August 14: Leganes have signed Kenneth Omeruo on a permanent deal from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at the Butarque stadium, has signed a five-year contract.

Omeruo joined Chelsea from Standard Liege in 2012 but never made a competitive appearance for the Premier League club.

He had loan spells with ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor before spending 2018-19 in La Liga.

"We would like to thank Kenneth for his service and wish him all the best for the future," Chelsea said in a statement announcing the deal.

Omeruo, who will wear the number four shirt with Leganes, could make his debut in their opening La Liga fixture of the season against Osasuna on Saturday (August 17).

Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
