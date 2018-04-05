Kerala Blasters coach David James slams Dimitar Berbatov

Kochi, April 5: Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov had, recently, termed David James as the worst coach ever while leaving the Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters. Now, Kerala Blasters coach David James slammed the former Manchester United forward.
Kerala Blasters finished in the 6th at the end of the ISL 2017/18 after earning 25 points. While returning to home after this ISL season, 37-year-old forward Berbatov thrashed the head coach David James on his official Instagram account.
Berbatov posted a selfie and wrote on that, “#WorstWannaBeCoachEver, #worsttacticaladvice, #ChipTheBallToStrikersChestAndWeTakeItFromThere/WTF/WhoPlaysLikeThis.”
Berbatov played nine matches for Blasters in this ISL season where he scored only one goal. However, it was the first ISL season for Berbatov, James was player-cum-manager for Blasters in inaugural ISL edition (ISL 2014).
After his departure in the next season, James returned as a manager of the side in the middle of this season after replacing René Meulensteen in early January.
Reacting on the Berbatov’s post, former Premier League goalkeeper David James said he wants to change the foreign recruitment policy for ISL.
James told Goal, "The recruitment policy will be very different going forward. The first question I ask everybody is if they really want to come to India. If they don't want to come to India and they are not sure about it, then we don't need them at this club. Every fan needs to know that every player on that field wants to play for Kerala Blasters. They are not just visiting India for a nice holiday or a trip."
Kerala Blasters had signed two big names for this season in Dimitar Berbatov and Wes Brown. While James mentioned that he didn’t recruit either of them, he also said that he is happy with Brown but not with Berbatov.
James spoke on that, "I did not recruit either of them (Berbatov and Brown). That (Berbatov's complaints) isn't down to me. The reasons for any individual coming, the policy from now on will be to understand why they are coming.
"With Wes Brown, I don't think he missed a minute for me. He was on three bookings for four or five games and still didn't miss a game. He has been a true professional in every aspect. Even in training, he has been fantastic.
"As far as Dimitar is concerned, I know why he came here. I didn't have a problem with that because I didn't recruit him. I understand how he left, that's up to him. I came in halfway through the season. We made some changes in the January transfer window."
Talking about India and Indian football, James stated, "I love India. I love every aspect - the good, the bad, the ugly. When I first landed here, it was very different to what I thought it was going to be. It is important that anyone who comes to Kerala Blasters understands that as lovely as this place is, it is not Europe. The football side is one thing, but you have to live here as well. Wes Brown has embraced it totally."
Kerala Blasters is now getting ready to play the Hero Super Cup without Berbatov. They will begin their journey in this tournament through the Round of 16 which is against the I-League team NEROCA FC on April 6.
