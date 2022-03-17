Kerala Blasters in ISL: The Yellow Brigade's performance, records, stats from 2014 to 2021

Kochi, March 16: Kerala Blasters justified their pre-tournament confidence earning a final berth in the ISL 2021-22 against Hyderabad FC, and the title clash is set take place on Sunday (March 19).
They have remained a crowd favourite despite several underwhelming efforts, and only two final appearances are the saving grace for a club with such a vast fan base.
Here we are looking at the past performance of Kerala Blasters in the ISL and some records.
1 2014
Iain Hume was the star performer for the Blasters in that season and a major crowd puller too. The KBFC fans affectionately called him 'Humettan’ (Big Brother Hume). And they marched into the final but lost to ATK 1-0 despite several moments of dominance. David James was the first manager and marquee player of Blasters. They had finished 4th in the league phase to enter the knockouts.
2 2015
The season was one of turmoil for the Blasters. They had three managers in Peter Taylor, Trevor Morgan and Terry Phelan. That inconsistency at the ideation level reflected in their performance too as they ended the season at the bottom of the pile.
3 2016
The began ISL 2016 drafting in Steve Coppell as the manager and signed Irish international Aaron Hughes and got a boost when CK Vineeth return to the Blasters from Bengaluru FC. The KBFC finished 2nd in the regular season and beat Delhi Dynamos in the semis in a shootout and once again met old foes ATK in the final. But the result too was very similar as the Blasters to lost 3-4 to the Kolkata side in penalties.
4 2017-2018
It was a mixed season for the Blasters. They signed former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen as manager and Sandesh Jhingan as captain. They also picked former United players Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov. But started the ISL 2017-18 on a shaky note, thus sacked Rene and appointed David James as caretaker manager. They showed signs of redemption and finished a creditable 6th despite early turmoils.
5 2018-19
The Kerala Blasters appointed David James as full-time manager for this season but after sacked him mid-way after a few poor results such as winning only one of first 12 matches. Nelo Vingada came in as manager but their performance graph remained on the downward curve in the last 6 league matches and ended the season on 9th position in the league table. The season also saw the rise of a new talent Sahal Abdul Samad.
6 2019-20
The Kerala Blasters brought in Eelco Schattorie as manager for this season of ISL. They bring in a few African players like Rapahel Messi from Cameron and Nigeria’s Bartholomew Ogbeche as forwards but their season was full hampered by injuries. Important players such as captain Sandesh Jhingan and Brazilian defender Jairo Rodrigues were out with injuries. While Jhingan missed the whole season, Rodrigues played a few matches in the initial stage of the league phase before moving on to the sidelines. The 7th placed finish was actually a credit to the Blasters after all that injury concerns,
7 2020-21
In the Covid-19 pandemic year, the ISL was played behind the doors. The Blasters appointed Kibu Vicuna as manager and Karolis Skinkys as sporting director, presenting a new coaching system. But their performance remained a matter of concerns losing or drawing matches, costing them important points. Towards the end of the season Blasters and Vicuna parted ways and the club appointed Ishaq Ahmed, the assistant manager, as coach for the remaining games. But all they could manage was a 10th place finish to end a highly disappointing season. There was no verve or real plans in their game and even squandered a few matches after leading for a good period.
8 Records & Stats
Most goals: Bartholomew Ogbeche: 15, CK Vineeth: 11, Iain Hume: 10
Most appearances: Sandesh Jhingan: 76, Sahal Abdul Samad: 71, K Prasanth: 61.