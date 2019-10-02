Football
Tierney to return for Arsenal in Standard Liege clash

By Opta
Kieran Tierney
Unai Emery will welcome Kieran Tierney back into his squad.

London, October 2: Kieran Tierney is set to make his second Arsenal appearance when Standard Liege visit Emirates Stadium in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 22-year-old debuted in last week's EFL Cup thrashing of Nottingham Forest then missed the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the Premier League.

Signed from Celtic on deadline day, left-back Tierney sat out the opening weeks of the new season because of a groin injury.

He pulled out of the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino but Unai Emery will involve him against Belgian side Standard.

"After his injuries, each step is important to be consistent," Emery said.

"He didn't play in Manchester because he had some more problems. Not important, but the doctor told us it's better to be here working alone and preparing for the match tomorrow.

"If we are taking precaution with him it's also important that, with the national team, we are thinking it's not the moment to go with them.

"For the next matches I think he's going to be ready to play with us and to play with them.

"Now he's going to play tomorrow and also hopefully he can be complete physically, complete tactically, with the performance we need."

Hector Bellerin also skipped the trip to Old Trafford following his return from a long-term knee injury but is expected to gain more minutes on Thursday if he gets through the club's final training session.

Victory over Standard would see Arsenal take control of Group F, having started the competition with a convincing 3-0 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Gunners lost to Chelsea in the final last season and three-time Europa League winner Emery hopes supporters will get behind the club's bid to go one better.

"I want to feel that it's not only me that loves this competition, that everybody loves it," he said.

"We want to do something important. It's one title, one way to the Champions League."

Emery declined to confirm whether Mesut Ozil would be utilised in the wake of his omission from the squad that took on United, while Emile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette remain unavailable.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
