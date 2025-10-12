Which Franchise T20 Leagues can Virat Kohli play Immediately if he retires from IPL?

Football Jurgen Klopp Backs Liverpool's Florian Wirtz As Once-in-a-Century Talent Amid Scrutiny Jurgen Klopp has defended Florian Wirtz, calling him a once-in-a-century talent. Despite recent performance concerns, Klopp believes Wirtz will excel at Liverpool. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 23:45 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager, has praised Florian Wirtz as an extraordinary talent, predicting his resurgence with Liverpool. Wirtz transferred from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool in June for a reported fee of up to 116 million (133.2 million). He began impressively by assisting Hugo Ekitike's goal against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield but hasn't contributed to goals since.

Wirtz has been instrumental in creating opportunities for Liverpool, leading his teammates with 22 chances across all competitions. His expected assists (xA) stand at 2.4, the highest in the team. Despite having an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.6, only surpassed by Ekitike and Mohamed Salah, he hasn't scored from his 13 attempts.

The British media has questioned Wirtz's form, scrutinising his position on the team. However, Klopp remains supportive of the 22-year-old, confident that Liverpool will witness Wirtz's best performances. In the 2024-25 season, Wirtz achieved 30 goal involvements with 16 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

Klopp expressed his views to Sport.de: "His quality is so outstanding. The discussions are a bit exaggerated." He noted that Liverpool recently lost three consecutive games, which is unusual but part of life. Klopp emphasised that public discussions often hold little interest for those involved.

Klopp described Wirtz as a "once-in-a-century talent," believing he will consistently demonstrate his abilities as he did at Leverkusen. Despite current challenges, Klopp is optimistic about Wirtz's future contributions to the team.

Liverpool's recent performance dip has sparked conversations about player form and team dynamics. Yet Klopp remains unfazed by external opinions, focusing instead on nurturing Wirtz's potential and integrating him into the team's long-term strategy.

The anticipation surrounding Wirtz's development continues as fans and analysts watch closely for signs of his return to peak form. With Klopp's backing and belief in his abilities, Wirtz is poised to make significant impacts in upcoming matches.