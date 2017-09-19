Klopp has done no wonders: Shearer

London, September 19: Liverpool have made no significant headway under Jurgen Klopp since the German replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager in 2015, former England striker Alan Shearer said.
The appointment of Klopp, who had built up an impressive reputation on the continent following his success with Borussia Dortmund, was seen as a turning point for the club after years of disappointment on the Merseyside.
But Liverpool remain trophy-less under the German.
"The truth... is that Liverpool are no different under boss Klopp than they were under Brendan Rodgers," said Shearer as reported by the Independent.
"I am left wondering just what he does on the training ground when the same defensive errors are repeated week in, week out.
"What I witnessed on Saturday in their draw at home to Burnley was laughable.
"Liverpool can be thrilling to watch but it is increasingly enjoyable for rival fans, too.
"Klopp must sort out the defending or that long-awaited title will remain a very distant dream."
Liverpool's defensive frailties have come to the fore this season after the club drew 3-3 with Watford in their league opener last month.
Klopp's team travel to Leicester City in the League Cup tonight, with the manager indicating that he will give new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain his first start of the season.