Kochi to host Indian Super League opener instead of Kolkata

New Delhi, November 2: The Indian Super League opener between finalists Atletico de Kolkata and Kerala Blasters will be held on November 17 at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, instead of the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the organisers confirmed.
Organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) also confirmed that the final will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium, which recently hsoted more than 60,000 fans during the Under-17 World Cup.
The decision to move the opening match to Kochi was taken because Kolkata was awarded the final, FSDL said. "The ISL started its journey from Kolkata in October 2014 with a glamorous ceremony. The city of Kolkata will play host to the ISL grand finale for the first time on Saturday, March 17, 2018," the ISL said in a statement.
The reverse game between Blasters and defending champions ATK, earlier scheduled in Kochi, will now be played in Kolkata on February 9 next year.
All other fixtures remain unchanged.