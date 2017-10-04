Kolo Toure likens Kieran Tierney to Ashley Cole

Bengaluru, October 4: Former Liverpool, Arsenal and Celtic defender Kolo Toure has compared Celtic defender, Kieran Tierney to his former teammate Ashley Cole after his superb display in the 3-0 demolition of Anderlecht in the Champions League on Wednesday (September 27).
Tierney capped a fine display with an assist that gave Brendan Rodgers’ men the first goal of the game which led the Bhoys technical assistant to praised the left back for his work rate.
Toure is confident that he can reach the level of former Arsenal defender Ashley Cole who has been one of the best left-backs in modern era.
“Kieran Tierney is a lot like Ashley Cole in the way that he bombs up and down the flanks and that he is also so physically strong,” Toure told The Herald.
“He plays every game as well. He is not the tallest but he is a fighter and he is strong. He crosses, gets back and defends. He is a very good player. Can he reach Ashley Cole’s level one day? Yes, of course. He has such great potential.
“Kieran Tierney’s work rate is just amazing. He gives 100 percent in every game, he makes lots of runs and makes lots of assists too.
“He defends, he goes forward, he is every inch the modern left back. He is playing his football for a great club like Celtic and his potential is really great too. But we want him to stay with Celtic as long as possible. When you saw the way he was passing the ball against Anderlecht it was just great.”
Tierney has made a name for himself in a Celtic jersey since a very young age and has often been linked with clubs like Manchester United, Spurs and Liverpool. Toure’s praise for the youngster speaks a lot about why he is such highly-rated.