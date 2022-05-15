Football
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (aet, 5-6 pens): Tsimikas nets decisive penalty as Reds keep quadruple bid alive with FA Cup triumph

By
Konstantinos Tsimikas
Liverpool secured their second major trophy of the season.

London, May 15: Konstantinos Tsimikas scored the winning penalty as Liverpool kept their quadruple hopes alive with a 6-5 shoot-out success over Chelsea after an absorbing FA Cup final.

Extra-time substitute Tsimikas sent Edouard Mendy the wrong way with the decisive kick after Alisson saved from Mason Mount, as Jurgen Klopp's side secured a repeat of February's EFL Cup final win after two hours of action ended 0-0.

Liverpool had been dealt a huge blow when Mohamed Salah was forced off through injury in the first half, with Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson also substituted after 90 minutes were through.

But the Reds dug deep to condemn Chelsea to their third consecutive FA Cup final loss, and they could yet add the Premier League and Champions League trophies to their domestic cup double in the coming weeks.

Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 0:20 [IST]
