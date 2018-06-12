Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Mbappe hurt in France training, tweets he's fine

Posted By:
Kylian Mbappe - cropped
Didier Deschamps will hope Mbappe's injury is only a minor concern.

Russia, June 12: Kylian Mbappe limped out of training just four days before France's opening World Cup game against Australia in Kazan.

The 19-year-old forward appeared to hurt his left ankle in a tackle from defender Adil Rami during a practice match on Tuesday.

Mbappe, who is expected to be a starter in Russia, received treatment from support staff and attempted to play on before leaving the session, placing him in doubt for Saturday's clash with the Socceroos.

Didier Deschamps will hope the knock is only a minor concern after losing both Laurent Koscielny and Dimitri Payet to injury prior to selection of the final 23.

France's other Group C opponents are Denmark and Peru.

Source: OPTA/OmniSport

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 204/4 (20.0 vs SCO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 22:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue