Football Kylian Mbappe Scores Again But Suffers Injury In France's 3-0 Victory Over Azerbaijan Kylian Mbappe extended his scoring streak to ten matches with a goal in France's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan. However, he limped off late due to an ankle injury, raising concerns ahead of future matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Kylian Mbappe's impressive scoring streak reached 10 consecutive games as France defeated Azerbaijan 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier. However, the French captain left the field with an ankle injury late in the match. Adrien Rabiot and Florian Thauvin also scored, with Thauvin marking his return to international football after a long absence.

Mbappe has been on an incredible run, scoring in each of his last 10 matches for both club and country. This streak began with goals against Ukraine and Iceland in September. During this period, he netted 11 times for Real Madrid, including six in LaLiga and five in the Champions League.

In Friday's match, Mbappe had an early chance but missed the target after capitalising on Azerbaijan's defensive error. Despite this, he eventually broke the deadlock just before half-time with a brilliant solo effort. Receiving the ball 35 yards out, he dribbled past several defenders before Hugo Ekitike set him up to score.

Four minutes into the second half, Ekitike nearly extended France's lead but hit the post from a tight angle. The breakthrough came when Rabiot headed home from Mbappe's cross in the 69th minute. Jean-Philippe Mateta made his debut for France as a substitute during this match.

Unfortunately, Mbappe had to leave the pitch in the 83rd minute due to an ankle injury sustained in a challenge with Abdulla Xaybulayev. His replacement, Thauvin, quickly made an impact by scoring with his first touch just over a minute after coming on.

Upcoming Challenges

The victory places France at nine points in Group D as they prepare to face Iceland next Monday. Despite their success, Mbappe's injury is concerning as he had previously limped off during Real Madrid's win over Villarreal last week.

This latest setback may delay his attempt to extend his scoring streak further. His current form has matched his best-ever run of scoring in five consecutive games for France, equalling previous achievements between October 2021 and March 2022.