From caddying for top players to imparting golf lessons, Durga Nittur harbours dreams of playing on the LET

Football Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: Will Real Madrid star miss Barcelona Match? By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 18:29 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Real Madrid find themselves frustrated after Kylian Mbappe returned from international duty nursing renewed discomfort in his previously injured ankle - an issue they believe could have been avoided.

The 26-year-old forward, who had been managing a knock sustained during Madrid's 3-1 La Liga win over Villarreal on October 4, was still not at full match fitness when he linked up with France for their World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on October 10.

Despite missing training sessions in the buildup and limiting himself to light drills, Mbappe started the game, scored once and assisted another in a 3-0 victory, but was substituted in the 83rd minute after aggravating the same ankle.

Instead of staying with Les Bleus for their next fixture against Iceland, Mbappe has now flown back to Madrid for medical tests. The timing is dire for Carlo Ancelotti's successor Xabi Alonso, with crucial fixtures looming - a Champions League clash against Juventus and the first El Clásico of the season against Barcelona on October 26.

From Real Madrid's perspective, the French camp's decision to start Mbappe in a relatively low-stakes match against a much lower-ranked opponent is puzzling. Club officials feel the injury risk was unnecessary, especially since France had the depth to win without him or use him as a late substitute if needed. Reports from Marca indicate the Spanish giants are assessing whether this was a case of mismanagement, pointing to the fact that Mbappe had openly admitted he was "okay to play" but was clearly still recovering.

If scans reveal significant damage, Mbappe could miss Madrid's immediate league outing against Getafe and jeopardize his availability for Barcelona.