Kapil Dev Hails Tommy Fleetwood's DP World India Triumph: "It's Not About How You Win, How You Conduct Yourself Matters"

India vs South Africa: Tickets Go on Sale for Eden Gardens Test; How to Buy, Prices

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test in India, UK and Other Countries?

Football Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in new Real Madrid Record after Getafe Win By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 9:12 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Real Madrid reclaimed the summit of La Liga after Kylian Mbappé's decisive strike sealed a tense 1-0 win over Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum on Sunday.

The result restored Madrid's two-point lead over Barcelona and extended their unbeaten start under Xabi Alonso.​

Real dominated possession from the outset, with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo testing Getafe goalkeeper David Soria before halftime. The hosts, disciplined in their defensive shape, held out bravely until the 77th minute, when Allan Nyom's reckless tackle on Vinícius earned him a red card. Within three minutes, Mbappé pounced on a clever through ball from Arda Güler, slotting home to score the winner - his 10th league goal of the campaign. The Frenchman's strike made him the first Real Madrid player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014-15 to register double-digit goals in his first nine La Liga outings.​

Getafe's frustration grew as Álex Sancris received a second yellow in the 84th minute, leaving them with nine men. Despite late pressure from the hosts, Thibaut Courtois preserved Madrid's clean sheet with a crucial save deep into added time.​

Mbappe and Ronaldo: A Generational Goal Standard

Kylian Mbappe has now equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring the quickest 10 league goals in a season, which he has done in 9 appearances so far. In La Liga specifically, Mbappé's 10 goals in nine games mirror Ronaldo's start from 2014-15, showcasing his growing efficiency inside the box.​

Kylian Mbappe's prolific form continues to evoke comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo's early Real Madrid years. The 26-year-old Frenchman has now scored 58 goals across all competitions for Los Blancos in just 69 appearances.

Ronaldo remains the gold standard at the Bernabéu, tallying 451 goals and 120 assists in 438 appearances between 2009 and 2018 - averaging over one goal per game. Mbappe, however, appears well on track to chase that legacy, having already achieved a record-breaking 44 goals in his debut season (2024-25), the most ever by a Real Madrid player in a first campaign.​