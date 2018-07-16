Kylian Mbappe made $500,000 from FIFA WC 2018 and it's going to charity

Bengaluru, July 16: France's Kylian Mbappe wowed the world during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia with a display of his awe-inspiring skills. It came as no surprise when the 19-year-old adjudged the best young player for scoring four goals and playing a pivotal role in France's triumph in the World Cup 2018.
But Mbappe has given us another reason to adore him as the Paris Saint Germain striker decided to donate his earnings from the tournament to Premiers de Cordee - a charity that gives free sports instruction to hospitalised and disabled children in sports.
"Kylian, he's a great person," Sebastien Ruffin, general manager of Premiers de Cordee, told Le Parisien. "When his schedule allows it, he intervenes for us with pleasure. He has a very good relationship with children, he always finds the right words to encourage them. I sometimes even feel that he takes more pleasure to play with the kids than the kids themselves," he said.
If you need any more proof as to how awesome @KMbappe is he donated his entire World Cup salary, .5K dollars after every match, plus his bonus, to Preiers de Cordees association, a charity organizing sports activities for children with disabilities. #FRA #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/CFzXiKQbM5— Antonio Tinajero (@antonio1998__) July 15, 2018
Sports Illustrated reported that Mbappe earns about £17,000 per game with bonuses. It has also been reported that Mbappe received a £265,000 bonus (nearly $350,000) as France won the tournament. France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final Sunday (July 15). Mbappe has been supporting the organisation since June 2017.
#MondayMotivation https://t.co/YBrBsVssVY— Premiers de Cordée (@PremiersdCordee) July 16, 2018
During the course of the tournament, Mbappe owned several records to stand alongside the legendary Pele. The France striker became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final when he lashed home his side's fourth goal against Croatia. It had been 60 years since that feat was last achieved by Brazilian legend Pele.
Following the tournament, former England player Rio Ferdinand urged Manchester United to 'break the bank' to secure Mbappe's services but, in his current position, only Real Madrid or PSG could afford him.
If Kylian keeps equalling my records like this I may have to dust my boots off again... // Se o @KMbappe continuar a igualar os meus records assim, eu vou ter que tirar a poeira das minhas chuteiras novamente...#WorldCupFinal https://t.co/GYWfMxPn7p— Pelé (@Pele) July 15, 2018
There are several other glittering trophies are waiting for him. Mbappe may once emerge a Champions League winner with a club and bag that prestigious Ballon d'Or. He has already been anointed as the rightful heir of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for all-round prowess on a football field.
But the shiniest among them will be his will and desire to make a difference in the life of those who are not as privileged as him. Saluer Mbappe!
