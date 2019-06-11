Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mbappe not solely blame for Turkey defeat, insists Deschamps

By
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe disappointed in France's loss to Turkey, though Didier Deschamps has suggested the criticism of him has been harsh.

Didier Deschamps defended Kylian Mbappe following intense criticism in the wake of France's shock 0-2 defeat to Turkey, adamant he was just one of 10 players who underwhelmed.

Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under got the goals, as the world champions were defeated in Konya on Saturday and surrendered top spot in Euro 2020 qualifying Group H to their hosts.

Mbappe was arguably the player to receive the most flak, with the Paris Saint-Germain star losing possession 22 times – the most in a single game for his country – and generally struggling against Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

France will be expected to bounce back emphatically away to Andorra on Tuesday and Mbappe will be under pressure to provide a response, if he plays.

But Deschamps insists the striker has nothing more to prove than any of the other 10 outfield players, convinced only goalkeeper Hugo Lloris came out of the debacle with his reputation intact.

"Apart from Hugo Lloris, who was at his level in Turkey, all the others were below what they have to do," Deschamps told reporters on Monday.

"You target Kylian most, but I look from a collective point of view. He was below his best, he had less mobility.

"In his individual risk-taking, which is part of his qualities, he did not have the success he usually has, and he did not always receive the ball in the best positions.

"But I'm not going to have any special treatment for Kylian. I talk to him as I talk to the other players, and he and the others depend on a collective."

Deschamps accepts some of his players could be suffering from fatigue given the busy 12 months they have had.

"It is for all French players who have been to the World Cup," he said. "The holidays have been cut short, the calendars are hyper-charged and there is an extension .

"But it's valid for other nations. When we go after a competition, the season after is like that. The holidays will do them good, and they need them.

"We have one last important collective effort to make before they switch to the rest they need."

More KYLIAN MBAPPE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 16 - June 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue