French president Macron hopes Mbappe continues to 'enchant'

Paris, January6: Kylian Mbappe has received the glowing praise of France's president Emmanuel Macron, who hopes the star continues to "enchant the public".
Mbappe has enjoyed a sensational rise and, at just 23, is already considered one of the world's best players.
Having burst onto the scene at Monaco in 2016-17, Mbappe has gone on to win four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns, the Coupe de la Ligue twice and the 2018 World Cup.
Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Mbappe has scored 150 goals in 196 appearances, ranking him third out of players across Europe's top five leagues within that timeframe, behind Robert Lewandowski (208 goals) and new PSG team-mate Lionel Messi (162).
This week, Mbappe was placed at number one on French sports newspaper L'Equipe's list of "30 who make French football".
Road to …
Happy New Year everyone— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 31, 2021
I wish you health, happiness and success. pic.twitter.com/t5upikqz0L
President Macron, who last year expressed his desire to see Mbappe remain at PSG amid interest from Real Madrid, provided a glowing appraisal of the Parisian forward.
"Kylian Mbappe may be so young, but he espoused the excellence of his sport for [his] club and national team, he lived the most extreme experiences and he demonstrated the qualities of the greatest: lucidity, courage, resistance. I am sure of one thing: he will continue to amaze us," Macron wrote.
"Everyone obviously wishes him to make this promise come true by building the best track record in European football and above all to continue to enchant the public with his jubilant gestures, his brilliant passes and his magical goals. We know that he can.
"But if Kylian Mbappe has taken a special place in the hearts of the French, it is also through his attitude on and off the field."
Mbappe may not be in Ligue 1 for much longer. He does not seem to intend to sign a new deal with PSG and, from this month, he is eligible to sign pre-contract agreements with teams from other countries.
Madrid, who had multiple bids rejected by PSG in August 2021, are the frontrunners for his signature.