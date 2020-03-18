Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga club Alaves report 15 positive tests for coronavirus

By Pti
La Liga club Alaves report 15 positive tests for coronavirus

Madrid, March 18: Spanish football team Alaves confirmed on Wednesday that 15 people from the club have tested positive for coronavirus, including three first-team players.

Alaves said seven members of the La Liga club's coaching staff had also tested positive, along with five other employees.

A club statement added: "The club made the decision to carry out the tests within the policy of responsibility for the people who are part of our family and the results have shown it was the best way to urgently locate the cases and implement preventive measures to reduce, as far as possible, more infections.

"The people detected are asymptomatic and in good health."

On March 6, Alaves played at home in La Liga against Valencia, who have since confirmed around 35 percent of the club have tested positive for the virus.

After Italy, Spain has been the country worst-affected by coronavirus in Europe. On Wednesday, the latest figures reported almost 14,000 cases in Spain and just over 600 deaths.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 22:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue