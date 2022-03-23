La Liga continues its fight against racism

Bengaluru, March 23: March 21 was the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, a date that brought La Liga's Week against Racism to a conclusion.
The initiative, developed over the past few days in partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA 22, had set out to raise awareness of the importance of eradicating racism in all areas of society.
The activations carried out have reached million people, with these taking place during La Liga Santander matches, on social media and elsewhere.
The Matchday 29 games in Spain's top division promoted the #TogethervsRacism hashtag through TV broadcasts and with messages displayed on the pitches and on special kits worn by the starting line-ups at each match and million people have been impacted by these anti-racism messages.
Social media was also a way for La Liga's Week against Racism to be promoted. In fact, the #TogetherVsRacism filter, that is available on La Liga's profile, have been reached out thousands of users.
Meanwhile, an exclusive kit developed by La Liga and EA SPORTS FIFA 22 was present in the video game since March 18. Those playing the video game were able to join the anti-racism campaign by selecting the particular kit for their matches and they were able to keep doing so until the end of the season.
Spanish clubs have also contributed to promoting the campaign, with several messages posted by the clubs and by players too.
Footballers such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (FC Barcelona), Borja Iglesias (Real Betis), Carlos Akapo (Cadiz CF) and Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), among many others, have raised awareness among fans and spectators of the importance of uniting to eliminate racism.
The week's activations and campaign follow all the other actions that La Liga takes throughout the year, such as denouncing any violent or racist acts that take place on the pitch and acting as a private prosecutor in each of these reports.
(By a special arrangement)