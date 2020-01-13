Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga crosses 100 million followers on social media

By
La Liga
La Liga currently has 22 profiles on 12 different social media platforms:

Bengaluru, January 13: The Spanish La Liga has reached another high-profile milestone, passing 100 million followers across all its social media platforms.

Over six years' work has seen the organisation consolidate its presence on 12 different social media platforms, producing content in over 15 languages.

"Passing this digital milestone is an achievement which should be framed within La Liga's wide-reaching international growth strategy. We've gone from having 3.9 million followers at the end of the 2013-14 season to over 100 million today, a record figure reached with an average of 47,000 new followers per day," said La Liga Digital Strategy Director Alfredo Bermejo.

La Liga currently has 22 profiles on 12 different social media platforms: Facebook; Twitter (LaLiga, LaLigaEN, LaLigaArab, LaLigaBRA, LaLigaFRA, LaLigaJP, LaLigaID, LaLigaTH, LaLigaSports, eSportsLaLiga, LaLiga Foundation); Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; four platforms in China (Weibo, WeChat, Douyin, Toutiao); two platforms in Russia (OK, VK); and Line (in three countries: Japan, Thailand and Indonesia).

Notably, La Liga is the first football league in the world to reach 5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

La Liga's audience is, like its social media channels, global and spread across the world. Spain registers the most amount of followers (around 7 million) but there are followers all over the world, including in Indonesia (more than 5.2 million followers); India (more than 5.1 million followers); Mexico (more than 5 million); Brazil (more than 4.7 million); and China & Egypt (more than 4 million.)

La Liga engages with this global audience in over 15 languages, including English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian, Hindi, Bengali, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Danish, Vietnamese, Pidgin English, Swahili, Wolof, Lingala and Hebrew besides Spanish.

Currently, over 25 people from 10 different countries make up the social media team based at La Liga's headquarters in Spain.

In addition, many more based around the world collaborate on international projects to increase the visibility of the organisation and its social media platforms, among them the 45 La Liga Global Network delegates, the International Development team and those spread across its nine international offices.

(Source: MSL Media)

More LA LIGA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v AUS: Key battles of ODI series
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 14:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue