La Liga Lockdown Diaries: Real Betis pays tribute to coronavirus warriors

By
Sevilla's derby tie against Real Betis on June 11 could signal the resumption of La Liga

Bengaluru, May 28: As the La Liga players are busy training ahead of the the proposed resumption of competitive football, Real Betis took the opportunity to thank the warriors who fought hard against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Spain continues to be in a state of lockdown following the threat posed by the dreaded virus.

However, teams are following a comprehensive protocol for the resumption of training sessions, one created by La Liga through collaboration with the clubs and various experts.

Amidst the lockdown, two major developments took place in in recent days as La Liga looks to confirm a restart date. First, the Spanish government announced that professional leagues would be able to return from June 8 onwards.

Second, La Liga president Javier Tebas announced on television that he hopes the Seville derby - Sevilla FC vs Real Betis - could be the first match on June 11.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at what has been dominating the news across La Liga during the lockdown phase. 

Tribute to COVID-19 warriors

Tribute to COVID-19 warriors

Real Betis have announced that they will wear a special shirt for one of their remaining matches in the 2019-20 La Liga season as a tribute to all those who have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The winning design is a stylish striped shirt combining light and dark green.

Tebas cautious

Tebas cautious

Tebas, who has been adamant the league must restart, having estimated that a cancellation of the season would cost clubs around &dollar;1.09 billion hopes Sevilla's home derby against Real Betis will set the ball in motion.

However, despite the optimism for a season restart, Tebas insisted that fans should still be wary of the dangers posed by the pandemic. "We must not run, we've to be very cautious," he said.

Compressed calendar

Compressed calendar

A compressed calendar is planned which would mean teams playing matches both in midweek and at weekends.

Players will also undergo tests for coronavirus the day before games and will have their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter stadiums.

Training programme

Training programme

La Liga's staggered training programme meant players began working individually at training grounds on May 4.

From last week, players began training in groups of ten, while from this weekend, squads will be allowed to train in groups of up to fourteen. They are not forecast to begin full squad training until next week.

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
