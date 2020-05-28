La Liga Lockdown Diaries: Real Betis pays tribute to coronavirus warriors

Tribute to COVID-19 warriors
Real Betis have announced that they will wear a special shirt for one of their remaining matches in the 2019-20 La Liga season as a tribute to all those who have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
The winning design is a stylish striped shirt combining light and dark green.
Tebas cautious
Tebas, who has been adamant the league must restart, having estimated that a cancellation of the season would cost clubs around $1.09 billion hopes Sevilla's home derby against Real Betis will set the ball in motion.
However, despite the optimism for a season restart, Tebas insisted that fans should still be wary of the dangers posed by the pandemic. "We must not run, we've to be very cautious," he said.
Compressed calendar
A compressed calendar is planned which would mean teams playing matches both in midweek and at weekends.
Players will also undergo tests for coronavirus the day before games and will have their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter stadiums.
Training programme
La Liga's staggered training programme meant players began working individually at training grounds on May 4.
From last week, players began training in groups of ten, while from this weekend, squads will be allowed to train in groups of up to fourteen. They are not forecast to begin full squad training until next week.