La Liga feature; Born to score: Vinicius Jr

Bengaluru, August 27: Real Madrid's mercurial youngster Vinicius Jr has started the La Liga season with a bang.
Three goals in just two games see him sit top of the La Liga goal scoring charts, on par with fellow South Americans Angel Correa and Erik Lamela.
On Matchday 2, Vinicius Jr scored twice against Levante UD to earn his side a dramatic draw at the Ciutat de Valencia, a bit of a bogey stadium for Los Blancos in recent seasons.
His first was a work of art, rounding off a sensational pass from Casemiro with a mazy run and finish to make it 2-2.
His second made it 3-3, controlling perfectly and finishing past Levante keeper Aitor Fernandez to ensure his side went home with a point.
Vinicius Jr is now in his fourth season at Real Madrid in the top flight of Spanish football. He first wore the famous white shirt in 2018-19, while also earning playing experience at reserve side Real Madrid Castilla.
In 2019-20 he established himself in the first team, playing 29 matches and scoring three. The 2020-21 season saw him score another three goals, a number he has already matched just a few weeks into this season, the 91st in La Liga's history.
He is not just Real Madrid's top scorer this season, but also by the most efficient, with three goals in just 55 minutes of football.
Three goals from four attempts on goal, one of them a header against Alaves on Matchday 1. He has also chipped in with hard work despite not starting either game so far this campaign, winning five duels.
Still just 21, Vinicius Jr's best years are ahead of him. He plays each game as if it were his last, and looks on track to become true La Liga star this season.
Real Madrid are travelling to Real betis this weekend for Matchday 3 action and with the Brazilian winger having kicked off the season in sensational form, finding the back of the net three times in just 55 minutes of football, all eyes will be on him once again.