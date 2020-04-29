La Liga feature: Does the team that runs the furthest win?

Bengaluru, April 29: Is there really any direct relation between covering miles on the ground and on-field success? This is the question that lingers in the minds of football buffs all the time.
The La Liga - Mediacoach sports investigation department, in collaboration with the University of Extremadura, took a scientific approach to analyse the relationship between distances travelled at high intensity during matches and the final standings from the last four La Liga seasons.
The results of this study corroborate the fans' desire to see their heroes put in the hard yards.
The teams at the top end of the table have been shown to cover more ground at above 24 km/hr than the sides beneath them.
However, let's not get carried away here and urge players to simply tear around the pitch like headless chickens. The first important point to make is that the relationship between distance covered and being in the upper echelons of the table applies only when running at a pace of over 24 km/hr. When the intensity drops below this speed, the aforementioned correlation is not produced.
One example that highlights this relationship perfectly is current LaLiga leaders, FC Barcelona. The Catalan giants are amongst the sides that complete the lowest average distance per game. However, if we look solely at the ground covered at high intensity (> 24 km/hr), the Azulgranas rank comfortably above the league average.
The technical-tactical explanation behind this phenomenon is strikingly obvious to Ricardo Resta, director of LaLiga's sporting department & Mediacoach: "The most decisive moments in games are completed at maximum intensity." Indeed, when a player's heartbeat races, they receive a burst of adrenaline that helps them to complete the move and potentially secure glory for their team. Teammates make darting runs as they look to escape the attentions of defenders and get in behind the backline, whose job it is to prevent any shots from coming in on goal. All of this happens in tenths of a second, during which everyone is operating at breakneck speed.
"We mustn't forget the defensive side of things," notes Roberto Lopez, the coordinator of the Mediacoach and LaLiga sporting investigation project. "Tracking back at high intensity to cover gaps left behind after a team has been dispossessed and recovering a defensive position are essential to countering the opposition's attacks. This activity is also one that's carried out at above 24 km/hr," reveals López.
"Of the 94 minutes that a game lasts on average, the ball is only in play for 56 of those minutes. Of the total distance covered, just 3% is travelled at over 24 km/hr," notes Fabio Nevado, a technical football analyst at LaLiga.
The Mediacoach team are in little doubt about the issue of whether running furthest holds the key to securing success. Silvestre Jos, Mediacoach product manager, concludes that, "It's not a question of the amount of yards covered but rather the quality of those yards. High-impact attacking and defensive play is produced at over 24 km/hr. Those are the moments when the result of the games is on the line."
The group of investigators from the University of Extremadura, headed up by Tomas Garcia, will present the results of this research at the 5th International Congress of Training Optimization and Sport and Physical Readaptation, to be held on the 29 and 30 May. The researchers involved in the study are: Jose Carlos Ponce, Jesus Diaz, Miguel Angel Lopez, Ivan Ramirez and Juan Jose Pulido.