La Liga feature: Madrid, the capital of world football!

By
Saturday's El Clasico will make many headlines.
Saturday's El Clasico will make many headlines.

Bengaluru, February 28: The eyes of all football fans all over the globe will once again be on Madrid this weekend, with Saturday's La Liga El Clasico just one reason why the Spanish city remains the capital of world football.

Real Madrid will be out for revenge in the second El Clasico of 2018-19, with Barcelona having romped to a 5-1 in last October's first meeting of the season.

However a lot has changed since then on both sides and more excitement and surprises are certain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has been a La Liga season to remember, and one of the most competitive campaigns in Spanish top-flight history. Barcelona lead the way, but their great rivals Real Madrid are only nine points behind ensuring plenty on the line when the two sides meet on the Saturday.

Title race

With Barcelona ahead of Real Madrid in the standings, the onus will be on the home side to breathe life into the title race and close the gap with their eternal rivals.

Aside from the plethora of world-class stars who will grace the stage on Satuday night, goals are always guaranteed in El Clasico, so much so that no La Liga meeting between the two has ended goalless since 2002.

Glamorous fixture

But while the 241st edition of world football's most glamorous fixture understandably draws a lot of the attention, it should not be forgotten that there is a lot more football taking place this weekend in the Spanish capital, as always.

Madrid of course has five teams in La Liga for the 2018-19 season, with the Santiago Solari-coached Real, joined by long-time historic rivals Atletico Madrid, along with other close neighbours Rayo Vallecano, Getafe and Leganes.

Sub plot

Real Madrid have 12 Spanish players in their squad, while Barcelona have six. Following Spain are France and Brazil, each boasting seven players, conjuring up some interesting duels between players who won the 2018 World Cup together.

Barcelona have Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ousmane Dembele on their books, while Real Madrid have Luca Zidane, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema.

Bernabeu ready

Saturday evening's huge game at the Bernabeu will make many headlines.

But the La Liga Clasico is just one element of Madrid's football weekend. There really is no other city like it... anywhere.

(Source: MSL Media)

Kick off

Saturday, March 2

Real Madrid vs Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu

8.45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, Sunday, March 3)

Live only on La Liga Official Facebook Page (https://Facebook.com/LaLiga/).

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
