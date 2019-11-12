Football
La Liga review: Another hat-trick for Messi, Sevilla prevails in El Gran derby

By
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi scored a record-equalling 34th hat-trick in La Liga.

Bengaluru, November 12: An action-packed La Liga weekend saw Lionel Messi bagging a record-equalling 34th hat-trick in Barcelona's 4-1 in over RC Celta on Saturday (November 9), while Sevilla edged Real Betis 2-1 in the mostly anticipated 'El Gran' derby.

The Argentinian great now stands equal with Portugal rival Cristiano Ronaldo on top of the historical hat-trick charts.

Though rivals Real Madrid also have 25 points, the victroy against Celta helped the Catalans to move back to the top of La Liga table on the basis on better goal difference

Results | Points Table

The week also saw the return of Real Madrid legend Guti back to La Liga. Guti, who hung up his boots in 2011 and he has been working in coaching since then, spending time as a youth coach at Real Madrid and as an assistant with Beşiktas in Turkey. Now, he has returned to Spain with Almeria for his first head coaching role. His side currently sit third in LaLiga SmartBank, Spain's second tier.

With MSL Media inputs, we look at some other highlights of the La Liga weekend which saw some high drama and action.

Sevilla claim bragging rights

One of the most passionate fixtures in Spanish football took place on Sunday night at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with Sevilla running out narrow 2-1 winners over hosts Real Betis in the 'El Gran' derby.

Julen Lopetegui's men took home the three points thanks to Luuk de Jong's second-half strike. They meet in La Liga again in March, but until then the bragging rights belong to Sevilla.

Benzema on top

Karim Benzema netted twice in Real Madrid's 4-0 victory at Eibar, meaning that the Frenchman is top of the scoring charts in La Liga this season.

With nine goals already this campaign, he leads Lionel Messi, Loren Moron and Gerard Moreno, who have all scored eight times so far.

Aguirre is back

Javier Aguirre is back in Spanish football with CD Leganes. The Mexican had previously coached in La Liga with Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Espanyol.

His latest stint in Spain got off to a good start as Los Pepineros earned an impressive 1-1 draw with then joint-top side Real Sociedad.

Kubo opens account

Takefusa Kubo scored his first La Liga goal with a remarkable striker against Villarreal on Matchday 13. Big things are expected of the 18-year-old Japan international and he is making an early impression while on loan at RCD Mallorca this term.

He has already contributed with his overall play and now he has a goal to his name as well.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
