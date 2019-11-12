La Liga review: Another hat-trick for Messi, Sevilla prevails in El Gran derby

Sevilla claim bragging rights
One of the most passionate fixtures in Spanish football took place on Sunday night at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with Sevilla running out narrow 2-1 winners over hosts Real Betis in the 'El Gran' derby.
Julen Lopetegui's men took home the three points thanks to Luuk de Jong's second-half strike. They meet in La Liga again in March, but until then the bragging rights belong to Sevilla.
Benzema on top
Karim Benzema netted twice in Real Madrid's 4-0 victory at Eibar, meaning that the Frenchman is top of the scoring charts in La Liga this season.
With nine goals already this campaign, he leads Lionel Messi, Loren Moron and Gerard Moreno, who have all scored eight times so far.
Aguirre is back
Javier Aguirre is back in Spanish football with CD Leganes. The Mexican had previously coached in La Liga with Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Espanyol.
His latest stint in Spain got off to a good start as Los Pepineros earned an impressive 1-1 draw with then joint-top side Real Sociedad.
Kubo opens account
Takefusa Kubo scored his first La Liga goal with a remarkable striker against Villarreal on Matchday 13. Big things are expected of the 18-year-old Japan international and he is making an early impression while on loan at RCD Mallorca this term.
He has already contributed with his overall play and now he has a goal to his name as well.