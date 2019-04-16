La Liga holds workshop for Indian coaches

New Delhi, April 16: La Liga conducted a three-day training workshop for Indian coaches.
In association with India On Track (IOT), 48 La Liga Football Schools India coaches from across the nation were brought to Delhi with an objective of increasing their knowledge and showing them the Spanish League systems and methodology.
The workshops were conducted by La Liga Football Schools Technical Director, Javier Cabrera, Spanish coordinators - Saul Vazquez, Regional Technical Head, West and Jon Diaz de Cerio, Regional Technical Head, Kerala with the support of La Liga Sports Co-ordinator, Juan Florit.
The training was delivered to provide them with theoretical and practical understanding of maximising the potential of aspiring footballers in the country. The coaches also got an opportunity to interact one-on-one with the La Liga trainers and gain a valuable experience which will be translated to the grounds and increase the level of training for the students in La Liga Football Schools.
The La Liga Football Schools were launched in India in 2018 and have engaged directly with over 12,000 students and coaches. Launched in association with IOT, the project has now expanded to reach students in 40 centres across 14 cities in India.
Summer training camps for students were also recently introduced as a part of the La Liga Football Schools initiative, the training for which is being delivered by the coaches who attended the 'Train the Trainer' programme.
