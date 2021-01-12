La Liga invites tender for broadcasting rights in India

Bengaluru, January 12: La Liga has launched an invitation to tender for the audiovisual rights of the competition within the Indian subcontinent, offering a range of packages to help the competition build on its growing presence in the region.
Bidders are invited to submit offers for the 2021-22 season onwards, covering a minimum of three and a maximum of five seasons.
The tender includes the rights to broadcast the competition in seven countries other than India in the subcontinent.
The countries include Afghanistan (non-exclusive basis), Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Designed to meet the needs of a diverse and fast-growing market, the tender provides different packages to help partners achieve the broadest distribution.
These include rights to show all matches from La Liga Santander, La Liga SmartBank, La Liga's 24/7 English-language channel La LigaTV and additional support programming, on an exclusive or non-exclusive basis.
"We're very satisfied with our current partner which has provided data to demonstrate our consistent growth in the Indian subcontinent and our engagement with football fans," said La Liga Audovisual Director Melcior Soler.
"We see a huge opportunity going forward to deepen these connections and expand the profile of the competition."
The deadline for submission of bids forms which started on Tuesday (January 12) and the required documents is February 8.
(Source: La Liga/MSL Media)