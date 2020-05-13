La Liga launches three exclusive programmes for fans in India on Facebook

Bengaluru, May 13: The Spanish La Liga has launched three exclusive programmes -- 'La Liga StayAtHome' , 'La Liga Nations' and 'La Liga Clubs' for football fans in the Indian subcontinent on its official Facebook page.
Through these programmes it aims to highlight the best of the league beyond football to help strengthen the fan base and connect with newer audiences despite the ongoing postponement of La Liga due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The 'La Liga StayAtHome' will feature once every week for 26 minutes. The first episode will have famous sports personalities such as Quique Setien (Barcelona coach), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal striker), Sergi Gomez (Sevilla defender), Alex Moreno (Real Betis left-back), Eduardo Zubiri (Osasuna nutritionist), engage and inspire fans about how they are living through the lockdown.
The 'La Liga Nations' will be aired over the course of 10 weeks with one episode each week of 26 minutes. This initiative will showcase the importance and impact of present and past football players of different nationalities have had on La Liga and Spanish football as a whole. The first episode will have Alfredo di Stefano, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi from Argentina, the country that has contributed most players to La Liga, followed by players from UK, Brazil and other countries in the following episodes.
The 'La Liga Clubs' segment will showcase the history of 20 Spanish clubs within their cities, and the connection between the cities, the teams and their people. It will outline the significance of each club, their fans sense of belonging, their importance in Spanish football and their uniqueness. This programme will be aired fortnightly and will have six episodes of 26-minute each.
"In a situation as difficult as the current one, football fans will be able to remain close to their idols and learn more about their favourite players, their clubs, their cities, and their history. Through these programming initiatives, we aim to showcase that La Liga is much more than the fixtures and highlights, the story of the land, club, and the players," said La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza.
