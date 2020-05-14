Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga Lockdown Diaries: Return of Bruno Soriano, Getafe's gesture

By
Bruno Soriano
Villarreal captain Bruno Soriano was able to return to normal training.

Bengaluru, May 13: Though La Liga is devoid of competitive action due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic scare, a lot of things have been happening around as players and clubs from the top flight of Spanish football keeps themselves pre-occupied during the lockdown days.

When the La Liga was put to a temporary halt due to the outbreak of the dreaded virus, eleven rounds of matches were still remaining.

Defending champions Barcelona were on top with 58 points from 27 matches, two ahead of archrivals Real Madrid.

La Liga Points Table

From the long-awaited return to training and first glimpses of fan favourites to injury news and a magnificent gesture from a club to its fans, a lot of things are still happening in La Liga as myKhel.com does a round-up of the key news with MSL Media inputs.

Return of Bruno Soriano

There was some really exciting news out of Villarreal this past week as club captain Bruno Soriano was able to return to normal training, along with the rest of the team.

Soriano had suffered multiple injuries over the past few years and has not played a competitive match since May 21, 2017, but there finally appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for this talented midfielder.

Getafe's gesture

Getafe's gesture

Getafe president Angel Torres announced that season tickets for the 2019-20 La Liga season will also be valid for the 2020-21 season free of charge.

Keen to compensate the famously loyal Getafe fans for the disruption caused to the current season as a result of the coronavirus, the club have confirmed this magnificent gesture in an official statement.

Team of the Season

Team of the Season

There may still be 11 rounds of action to go in the 2019-20 La Liga season, but EA Sports have taken a look back over the first stretch of the campaign and named their top 20 players.

The players making this ‘Team of the Season So Far' are: Lionel Messi, Raphael Varane, Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos, Jan Oblak, Toni Kroos, Antoine Griezmann, Nabil Fekir, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Santi Cazorla, Dani Carvajal, Dani Parejo, Gerard Moreno, Martin Odegaard, Diego Carlos, Yuri Berchiche, Lucas Ocampos and Lucas Perez.

Return to training

Return to training

After just five positive cases were detected out of around 1,700 tests carried out over the past week, several players took the key step of training again with their masks on.

The players who returned positive results were all asymptomatic and in the final stages of the virus.

Umtiti injured

Umtiti injured

There was also some sad injury news over at the Barcelona camp.

Centre-back Samuel Umtiti suffered a calf injury in only the team's second day back at training at the Camp Nou following the coronavirus halt and is set to be sidelined for several weeks.

More VILLARREAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
CAS hearing on June 26
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue