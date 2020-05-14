La Liga Lockdown Diaries: Return of Bruno Soriano, Getafe's gesture

Getafe's gesture
Getafe president Angel Torres announced that season tickets for the 2019-20 La Liga season will also be valid for the 2020-21 season free of charge.
Keen to compensate the famously loyal Getafe fans for the disruption caused to the current season as a result of the coronavirus, the club have confirmed this magnificent gesture in an official statement.
Team of the Season
There may still be 11 rounds of action to go in the 2019-20 La Liga season, but EA Sports have taken a look back over the first stretch of the campaign and named their top 20 players.
The players making this ‘Team of the Season So Far' are: Lionel Messi, Raphael Varane, Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos, Jan Oblak, Toni Kroos, Antoine Griezmann, Nabil Fekir, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Santi Cazorla, Dani Carvajal, Dani Parejo, Gerard Moreno, Martin Odegaard, Diego Carlos, Yuri Berchiche, Lucas Ocampos and Lucas Perez.
Return to training
After just five positive cases were detected out of around 1,700 tests carried out over the past week, several players took the key step of training again with their masks on.
The players who returned positive results were all asymptomatic and in the final stages of the virus.
Umtiti injured
There was also some sad injury news over at the Barcelona camp.
Centre-back Samuel Umtiti suffered a calf injury in only the team's second day back at training at the Camp Nou following the coronavirus halt and is set to be sidelined for several weeks.