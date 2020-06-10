Lockdown Diaries: Saul's football project, La Liga's video campaign

|
Football project
Saul Niguez has been busy during this period of lockdown. Weeks ago the Atletico Madrid midfielder led the ‘Saldremos Juntos' (‘We'll come through this together') solidarity movement, which looked to provide support to small business affected by the crisis.
Now he has created Club Costa City, an ambitious youth football project which will give playing opportunities to 500 young boys and girls in his hometown of Elche and which he will run together with his brother Aaron Niguez, who plays for Malaga CF in La Liga SmartBank.
#LaLigaCheck challenge
There have been countless football-related social media challenges during this period of lockdown and the latest one is the #LaLigaCheck challenge.
Football fans have been creating TikTok videos showing themselves wearing one football shirt and then suddenly switching to another. Players have even taken an interest too, such as Cadiz's Salvi Sanchez.
Video campaign
La Liga and PUMA have worked together to celebrate the return of the season by creating a video campaign titled #LaLigaBouncesBack depicting various athletes around the world kicking and passing the official La Liga football to each other.
The video stops off in nine different countries and features several La Liga stars, including Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Marc Bartra and Santi Cazorla.
#ApplauseToInfinity campaign
When La Liga resumes, a round of applause will be heard in the 20th minute of matches as a way of expressing gratitude for the hard work of so many key workers during this period of lockdown.
Fans can record and upload the sound of their own applause to add to the track and various La Liga players have joined the campaign too, from Raul Garcia (Athletic Club) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) to Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia CF).