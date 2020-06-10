Football
Lockdown Diaries: Saul's football project, La Liga's video campaign

By
Saul Niguez
Saul Niguez has created an ambitious youth football project

Bengaluru, June 10: Spain is slowly loosening its lockdown restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the return of La Liga is just days away.

La Liga football returns this week, with the El Gran Derbi between Sevilla FC and Real Betis kicking off the season restart on Thursday (June 11).

Ahead of the return to competition action, the players have been staying at home as much as possible in line with the strict health protocols laid out by La Liga in co-operation with the Spanish High Sports Council.

Stage is set for La Liga to resume

La Liga comes up with broadcast innovations

La Liga to observe one minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives

Fixtures | Points Table

However, the plyayers are very active on social media though and with MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at what they have been up to.

Football project

Saul Niguez has been busy during this period of lockdown. Weeks ago the Atletico Madrid midfielder led the ‘Saldremos Juntos' (‘We'll come through this together') solidarity movement, which looked to provide support to small business affected by the crisis.

Now he has created Club Costa City, an ambitious youth football project which will give playing opportunities to 500 young boys and girls in his hometown of Elche and which he will run together with his brother Aaron Niguez, who plays for Malaga CF in La Liga SmartBank.

#LaLigaCheck challenge

There have been countless football-related social media challenges during this period of lockdown and the latest one is the #LaLigaCheck challenge.

Football fans have been creating TikTok videos showing themselves wearing one football shirt and then suddenly switching to another. Players have even taken an interest too, such as Cadiz's Salvi Sanchez.

Video campaign

La Liga and PUMA have worked together to celebrate the return of the season by creating a video campaign titled #LaLigaBouncesBack depicting various athletes around the world kicking and passing the official La Liga football to each other.

The video stops off in nine different countries and features several La Liga stars, including Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Marc Bartra and Santi Cazorla.

#ApplauseToInfinity campaign

When La Liga resumes, a round of applause will be heard in the 20th minute of matches as a way of expressing gratitude for the hard work of so many key workers during this period of lockdown.

Fans can record and upload the sound of their own applause to add to the track and various La Liga players have joined the campaign too, from Raul Garcia (Athletic Club) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) to Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia CF).

Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 14:53 [IST]
