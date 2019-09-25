La Liga: Messi limps off as Barcelona edge Villarreal

Griezmann scores
Barcelona arrived at Camp Nou with doubts hovering, particularly over Valverde, but delivered a far more convincing win than the scoreline suggested.
Antoine Griezmann headed Barcelona in front after six minutes, darting in at the near post to meet a Messi corner.
Melo doubles
Brazilian Arthur Melo doubled the lead with a spectacular strike from distance as it appeared the Catalans would put their recent troubles away from home behind them.
It was the first time Messi, Griezmann and Luis Suarez had started a competitive game together for the club and the initial signs were promising.
Cazorla strikes
Santi Cazorla put Villarreal in touch on the stroke of half-time but in truth the visitors barely threatened thereafter, with Barcelona impressively composed when nerves might easily have taken over.
Cazorla's long-range effort left home keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen red-faced as he misjudged the swerving shot.
Much-needed win
Barcelona's new starlet Ansu Fati was introduced for Suarez after 76 minutes, giving Barca a much-needed shot in the arm, firing narrowly wide before seeing strong claims for a penalty turned down in the closing stages as they saw out the win.
Valverde's side play at Getafe on Saturday before hosting Inter Milan in their second Champions League group game next Wednesday.
Further ahead, they face Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on October 27.