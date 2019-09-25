Football
La Liga: Messi limps off as Barcelona edge Villarreal

By
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi received treatment in the first half for what looked like a problem with his left thigh. Images: Twitter

Bengaluru, September 25: Lionel Messi endured yet more injury frustration after going off at half-time against Villarreal but Barcelona gave their coach Ernesto Valverde some much-needed relief with a comfortable 2-1 victory.

Messi received treatment in the first half for what looked like a problem with his left thigh and was then unable to continue after the interval, replaced by Ousmane Dembele.

His withdrawal will be a major concern for Barca, particularly given this was Messi's first start of the season after just recovering from a niggling calf injury sustained at the start of August.

1
1074865

The victory takes Barcelona up to fourth with 10 points after six games, one point behind surprise leaders Granada, Athletic Bilbao, who visit Leganes on Wednesday, and Real Madrid ahead of their game at home to Osasuna the same night.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Even if this latest complaint proves a separate issue, Valverde will face questions about his captain's readiness to return and whether the 32-year-old was rushed back too soon.

Certainly, Barcelona would have been eager to see Messi in the line-up, having suffered a humbling 2-0 loss at newly-promoted Granada on Saturday, a result that left them with seven points from five games, their worst start to a season since 1995.

Griezmann scores

Griezmann scores

Barcelona arrived at Camp Nou with doubts hovering, particularly over Valverde, but delivered a far more convincing win than the scoreline suggested.

Antoine Griezmann headed Barcelona in front after six minutes, darting in at the near post to meet a Messi corner.

Melo doubles

Melo doubles

Brazilian Arthur Melo doubled the lead with a spectacular strike from distance as it appeared the Catalans would put their recent troubles away from home behind them.

It was the first time Messi, Griezmann and Luis Suarez had started a competitive game together for the club and the initial signs were promising.

Cazorla strikes

Cazorla strikes

Santi Cazorla put Villarreal in touch on the stroke of half-time but in truth the visitors barely threatened thereafter, with Barcelona impressively composed when nerves might easily have taken over.

Cazorla's long-range effort left home keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen red-faced as he misjudged the swerving shot.

Much-needed win

Much-needed win

Barcelona's new starlet Ansu Fati was introduced for Suarez after 76 minutes, giving Barca a much-needed shot in the arm, firing narrowly wide before seeing strong claims for a penalty turned down in the closing stages as they saw out the win.

Valverde's side play at Getafe on Saturday before hosting Inter Milan in their second Champions League group game next Wednesday.

Further ahead, they face Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on October 27.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
