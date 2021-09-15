La Liga: New logo and brand identity for El Clasico

Marquee fixture
Barcelona will host the 2021-22 La Liga season's first El Clasico at the famed Camp Nou Stadium on October 24 (Week 10).
The reverse fixture will be held at Real Madrid's recently renovated home ground of Santaigo Bernabeu on March 20, 2022 (Week 29).
New identity
Custom typography has been used to create this new identity, with an energetic style, sharp angles and verticality to express movement, dynamism, and its digital essence.
The symbol that separates Real Madrid and Barcelona will replace the usual vs and will be the icon that best represents El Clasico. It represents rivalry, strength, and confrontation, evoking the competitive spirit of both teams.
Cutting edge
"The branding project's aim is to reflect the DNA of what this legendary encounter symbolises: rivalry, strength, passion, technology, innovation, dynamism, entertainment and globality," a La Liga statement said.
"Always at the cutting edge of innovation and entertainment, this new image will be yet another asset in La Liga's bid to enhance the brand value of its competition and its clubs, which can be featured at all international events and activations held around this match as part of La Liga's internationalisation strategy.
Blockbuster tie
This initiative shows La Liga to be looking to the future once again, working more closely with clubs to promote the competition and its most iconic matches, including not only El Clasico but also El Gran Derbi, El Derbi de Madrid, El Derbi Vasco, among others," the La Liga statement added.
Watched in every corner of the planet, El Clasico is La Liga's blockbuster par excellence that puts life on hold; it is the most watched club match globally. An encounter that everybody watches, that brings everybody together, whether they like football or not, and a cultural touch point that transcends borders.