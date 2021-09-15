Football
La Liga: New logo and brand identity for El Clasico

By
El Clasico
El Clasico’s new logo draws its inspiration from the shared emotion that exists between footballers and fans the world over.

Bengaluru, September 15: The marquee clash of the Spanish La Liga -- El Clasico -- featuring archrivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will now have a logo and a visual identity of its own.

The El Clasico's new logo draws its inspiration from the shared emotion that exists between footballers and fans the world over.

It is an inclusive brand that does not set a distance between the stars and their supporters, but rather brings them closer together and helps fans feel that they are very much an integral part of the game.

LA LIGA FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

With the aim of giving one of the most iconic and popular sporting showdowns on the planet that pits Barcelona against Real Madrid against each other each season, the new logo give it a unique and highly recognisable visual identity.

La Liga is preparing a major launch of this new visual identity to coincide with the first El Clasico of the season at Camp Nou.

It will be implemented across all media outlets and actions that La Liga rolls out, both nationally and internationally, through promotions, digital and media campaigns, international media activations, press conferences, and international events.

Just last week, La Liga had won the International Creativity Award at this year's Sports Industry Awards for its unique El Clasico campaign, highlighting its diverse and highly adaptable events in across the world during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The award was also a reflection of La Liga's wider work in promoting El Clasico in recent years.

Marquee fixture

Barcelona will host the 2021-22 La Liga season's first El Clasico at the famed Camp Nou Stadium on October 24 (Week 10).

The reverse fixture will be held at Real Madrid's recently renovated home ground of Santaigo Bernabeu on March 20, 2022 (Week 29).

New identity

Custom typography has been used to create this new identity, with an energetic style, sharp angles and verticality to express movement, dynamism, and its digital essence.

The symbol that separates Real Madrid and Barcelona will replace the usual vs and will be the icon that best represents El Clasico. It represents rivalry, strength, and confrontation, evoking the competitive spirit of both teams.

Cutting edge

"The branding project's aim is to reflect the DNA of what this legendary encounter symbolises: rivalry, strength, passion, technology, innovation, dynamism, entertainment and globality," a La Liga statement said.

"Always at the cutting edge of innovation and entertainment, this new image will be yet another asset in La Liga's bid to enhance the brand value of its competition and its clubs, which can be featured at all international events and activations held around this match as part of La Liga's internationalisation strategy.

Blockbuster tie

This initiative shows La Liga to be looking to the future once again, working more closely with clubs to promote the competition and its most iconic matches, including not only El Clasico but also El Gran Derbi, El Derbi de Madrid, El Derbi Vasco, among others," the La Liga statement added.

Watched in every corner of the planet, El Clasico is La Liga's blockbuster par excellence that puts life on hold; it is the most watched club match globally. An encounter that everybody watches, that brings everybody together, whether they like football or not, and a cultural touch point that transcends borders.

Comments

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
