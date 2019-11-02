Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga preview: Barcelona will be tested against Levante

By
Barcelona
Barcelona will be tested against a high-flying Levante

Bengaluru, November 2: Further dramatic twists and turns are expected as La Liga's exciting 2019-20 title race continues this weekend.

With the games coming thick and fast and things so tight among the top six, there are sure to be more ups and downs towards the top of the table, as big boys Barcelona and Real Madrid deal with challengers, including this season's surprise package Granada.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was sublime as he scored two goals and made two more for 5-1 victory over Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou, the blaugrana outfit's fifth straight La Liga win.

La Liga Fixtures | Results | Points Table

However, the reigning champions will be tested as they head south to face a Levante side who pulled off maybe the result of the midweek fixtures with a 2-1 victory at high-flying Real Sociedad.

Having played at Getafe, Granada are last up, when the intense Andalusians will go looking for a fifth straight home victory against a tactically clever Real Sociedad team who have won three of their first six La Liga away games so far this season.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis

Real Madrid vs Real Betis

Real Madrid also looked impressive as they eased past neighbors Leganes 5-0 at the Bernabeu, with Blancos top scorer Karim Benzema and Brazilian starlet Rodrygo among the goals again.

But Zinedine Zidane's side should not forget that visitors Real Betis have taken the three points on both their last two visits in La Liga.

Espanyol vs Valencia

Espanyol vs Valencia

The weekend's action begins at the RCDE Stadium, where hosts Espanyol will go looking for a first home win under new coach Pablo Machin.

They are up against a Valencia team who already have impressive away results at Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid this season.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid

Sevilla against Atletico Madrid brings together two teams who will feel they dropped points with midweek draws against Alaves and Valencia.

What's more, it also brings Diego Simeone back to the Sanchez-Pizjuan - a stadium he graced as a player - with the ultra-competitive Argentinian having lost just once in 15 La Liga games when coaching his current team against his old side.

Osasuna vs Alaves

Osasuna vs Alaves

There's a Basque derby in Pamplona is still unbeaten at home in 2019-20 Osasuna host Alaves.

The visitors from the nearby city of Vitoria had won 1-0 on their last La Liga visit two seasons back.

(With MSL Media inputs)

More BARCELONA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue