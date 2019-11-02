La Liga preview: Barcelona will be tested against Levante

Real Madrid vs Real Betis
Real Madrid also looked impressive as they eased past neighbors Leganes 5-0 at the Bernabeu, with Blancos top scorer Karim Benzema and Brazilian starlet Rodrygo among the goals again.
But Zinedine Zidane's side should not forget that visitors Real Betis have taken the three points on both their last two visits in La Liga.
Espanyol vs Valencia
The weekend's action begins at the RCDE Stadium, where hosts Espanyol will go looking for a first home win under new coach Pablo Machin.
They are up against a Valencia team who already have impressive away results at Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid this season.
Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid
Sevilla against Atletico Madrid brings together two teams who will feel they dropped points with midweek draws against Alaves and Valencia.
What's more, it also brings Diego Simeone back to the Sanchez-Pizjuan - a stadium he graced as a player - with the ultra-competitive Argentinian having lost just once in 15 La Liga games when coaching his current team against his old side.
Osasuna vs Alaves
There's a Basque derby in Pamplona is still unbeaten at home in 2019-20 Osasuna host Alaves.
The visitors from the nearby city of Vitoria had won 1-0 on their last La Liga visit two seasons back.