La Liga preview: Granada could be back on top

By
Granada
New boys Granada could retake La Liga top spot

Bengaluru, October 25: Surprise package Granada could make a return to the top of the La Liga table this weekend as the very exciting and unpredictable 2019-20 Spanish football season continues.

Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid could also make significant moves with everything so tight towards the top of the table.

The first La Liga Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been postponed until later in the year.

La Liga season's first El Clasico rescheduled for December 18

This weekend's programme starts when La Liga's second-highest scorers so far Villarreal aim to continue their unbeaten home record at the Estadio de la Ceramica while hosting a well organised Alaves side who have conceded an average of just one goal per game so far.

La Liga Fixtures | Points Table

Atletico Madrid against Athletic Club at the Wanda Metropolitano is also a momentous occasion - given the two clubs were 'brothers' and even shared players during the pre-La Liga era. Both teams currently need to regain some consistency after some rocky recent results.

Diego Martinez's tactically excellent Granada side could move ahead of current leaders Barcelona if they can get a fourth successive home win in Andalusian derby against neighbours Real Betis, whose centre-forward Loren Moron is La Liga's current top scorer with seven goals in eight appearances.

Sevilla against Getafe brings together two teams who battled for fourth spot in La Liga last season. The Andalusians clinched that Champions League spot in the end but will still want revenge for losing both their head-to-head clashes during 2018-19.

Leganes vs Mallorca

Leganes vs Mallorca

The week also sees La Liga's bottom team Leganes - who this week announced that coach Mauricio Pellegrino would leave the club - looking for a change of fortunes when they host a RCD Mallorca.

Mallorca are still flying high from their 1-0 victory over Real Madrid last weekend.

Real Valladolid vs Eibar

Real Valladolid vs Eibar

Real Valladolid hosting Eibar brings together two in-form sides.

It will also be emotional for visiting coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, who coached the Blanquivioletas in 88 La Liga games between 2007 and 2010.

Celta vs Sociedad

Celta vs Sociedad

La Liga programme starts in Galicia, where 18th placed RC Celta will hope their better form at Balaidos continues when they welcome Real Sociedad.

The latter is in fine form with youngsters Martin Odegaard and Mikel Oyarzabal being fantastic to watch recently.

Osasuna vs Valencia

Osasuna vs Valencia

Upcoming game has Osasuna defending their unbeaten record at El Sadar since returning to the top flight last summer, against a Valencia team who have recovered form recently under impressive new coach Albert Celades.

They got a well-deserved 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid's Wanda last week and will be hoping to keep the momentum going.

(Source: MSL Media)

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 12:43 [IST]
