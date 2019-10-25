La Liga preview: Granada could be back on top

Leganes vs Mallorca
The week also sees La Liga's bottom team Leganes - who this week announced that coach Mauricio Pellegrino would leave the club - looking for a change of fortunes when they host a RCD Mallorca.
Mallorca are still flying high from their 1-0 victory over Real Madrid last weekend.
Real Valladolid vs Eibar
Real Valladolid hosting Eibar brings together two in-form sides.
It will also be emotional for visiting coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, who coached the Blanquivioletas in 88 La Liga games between 2007 and 2010.
Celta vs Sociedad
La Liga programme starts in Galicia, where 18th placed RC Celta will hope their better form at Balaidos continues when they welcome Real Sociedad.
The latter is in fine form with youngsters Martin Odegaard and Mikel Oyarzabal being fantastic to watch recently.
Osasuna vs Valencia
Upcoming game has Osasuna defending their unbeaten record at El Sadar since returning to the top flight last summer, against a Valencia team who have recovered form recently under impressive new coach Albert Celades.
They got a well-deserved 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid's Wanda last week and will be hoping to keep the momentum going.