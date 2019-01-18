Football

La Liga preview: Real Madrid vs Sevilla

By
Luka Modric
Luka Modric will be the key for Real Madrid

Bernabeu, January 18: Sevilla versus Real Madrid back in late September was a key game in each team's 2018-19 La Liga campaign so far, but things have changed considerably on both sides ahead of Saturday's (January 19) reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sevilla's 3-0 win over the reigning UEFA Champions League holders was a huge result early in Pablo Machin's term as rojiblanco coach, with the game also seeing then recent arrivals like goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, defender Sergi Gomez and especially forward Andre Silva showing fans at the Sanchez-Pizjuan just what they were capable of.

Meanwhile, the heavy defeat was also a dramatic moment for then Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, who never really recovered from such a scoreline and was replaced in the job just a few weeks later.

La Liga fixtures | Results | Points table |

The rematch now comes with both sides having had ups and downs over the first half of the La Liga season, reaching this midway stage locked on 33 points from their first 19 games. Sevilla have nudged just ahead of Real into third due to the 'head to head' record.

Solari's injury woes

Solari's injury woes

With Santiago Solari now on the Real Madrid dug out, the former Castilla youth team coach has steered the team up the rankings in recent months with last weekend's hard fought 2-1 victory at Sevilla's city rivals Real Betis a sign of the spirit and quality that still resides within the Los Blancos squad.

One thing which has not changed so much for Real Madrid is bad luck with injuries. They were missing key first teamers for September's game in Seville including Dani Carvajal and Isco and the situation is even worse now with Solari possibly without seven senior players for Saturday's game, including attackers Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.

Vinicius Junior in focus

Vinicius Junior in focus

Such misfortune can often bring opportunity for others however, and a big talking point from 2018-19 so far has been the emergence of 18-year-old Brazilian starlet Vinicius Junior.

The teenager only arrived in the Spanish capital last summer but has quickly won over Bernabeu fans and pundits. Fellow youngsters Sergio Reguilon and Fede Valverde have also taken their chance to shine and were impressive in the win at Betis last weekend.

Wissam effect

Wissam effect

Meanwhile, Sevilla have continued to ride high in the table through the first half of 2018-19.

Portugal international Silva's two goals in September's 3-0 victory helped him to the top of the early 'pichichi' La Liga topscorer standings, while more recently it has been strike partner Wissam Ben Yedder who has been in red hot form in front of goal.

Machin on the move

Machin on the move

Just two points from their last three La Liga games have seen Machin's side slip behind leaders Barcelona and second-placed Atletico Madrid in the title race, while Madrid have caught them going in the other direction.

The Andalusians have also lost on each of their last eight LaLiga visits to the Bernabeu. The 2018-19 LaLiga campaign has, however, taught us to expect the unexpected and more twists and turns are almost certain when two of the competition's big guns meet on Saturday.

Kick off

Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Saturday, January 19

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Time: 4.15 pm local time (8.45 pm)

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
