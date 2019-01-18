La Liga preview: Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Solari's injury woes
With Santiago Solari now on the Real Madrid dug out, the former Castilla youth team coach has steered the team up the rankings in recent months with last weekend's hard fought 2-1 victory at Sevilla's city rivals Real Betis a sign of the spirit and quality that still resides within the Los Blancos squad.
One thing which has not changed so much for Real Madrid is bad luck with injuries. They were missing key first teamers for September's game in Seville including Dani Carvajal and Isco and the situation is even worse now with Solari possibly without seven senior players for Saturday's game, including attackers Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.
Vinicius Junior in focus
Such misfortune can often bring opportunity for others however, and a big talking point from 2018-19 so far has been the emergence of 18-year-old Brazilian starlet Vinicius Junior.
The teenager only arrived in the Spanish capital last summer but has quickly won over Bernabeu fans and pundits. Fellow youngsters Sergio Reguilon and Fede Valverde have also taken their chance to shine and were impressive in the win at Betis last weekend.
Wissam effect
Meanwhile, Sevilla have continued to ride high in the table through the first half of 2018-19.
Portugal international Silva's two goals in September's 3-0 victory helped him to the top of the early 'pichichi' La Liga topscorer standings, while more recently it has been strike partner Wissam Ben Yedder who has been in red hot form in front of goal.
Machin on the move
Just two points from their last three La Liga games have seen Machin's side slip behind leaders Barcelona and second-placed Atletico Madrid in the title race, while Madrid have caught them going in the other direction.
The Andalusians have also lost on each of their last eight LaLiga visits to the Bernabeu. The 2018-19 LaLiga campaign has, however, taught us to expect the unexpected and more twists and turns are almost certain when two of the competition's big guns meet on Saturday.