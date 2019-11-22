Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga preview: Stage set for Basque derbies

By
Barcelona
A top vs bottom clash sees Barcelona visiting Leganes.

Bengaluru, November 22: La Liga returns this weekend with the title race hotting up; more thrills and spills are sure to come as the most competitive season in decades currently has just two points separating the top five clubs, while local pride and much more will be on the line as four of five Basque clubs come together.

The action begins at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium where hosts Levante beat Barcelona in their last home game, welcoming an Mallorca side capable of defeating Real Madrid at home but yet to pick up even one point away from their Son Moix stadium.

Upcoming programme begins with a top vs bottom clash as co-leaders FC Barcelona, who have had an up and down time away from the Camp Nou this season, visit a Leganes team with just one win so far in 2019/20 but who did win this fixture 2-1 last year.

La Liga Fixtures | Points Table

Next up is a Real Betis side whose players and fans have had a fortnight's international break to dwell on their derby defeat to Sevilla before hosting Valencia, who have climbed to sixth in the table having kicked into form in recent weeks.

Granada vs Atletico

Granada vs Atletico

Three straight La Liga losses have seen Granada dip a little after such a high-flying start, so they will be fired up to welcome third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Atleti have Portuguese starlet Joao Felix back after a month out injured.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Upcoming evening's late clash should be a cracker, as Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in a clash of two teams full of exciting talents hitting form.

Many eyes will be on the visitors' fit again play-maker Martin Odegaard - who is on loan from Real Madrid - going to head to head with Los Blancos new midfield star Fede Valverde.

Change in fortunes

Change in fortunes

The action starts with 19th placed Espanyol hoping the international break will have changed their fortunes when they host Getafe, who have steadily climbed the table with just one defeat in their last five league games.

The action then shifts to Pamplona, with Osasuna hosting local rivals Athletic Club in what is likely to be a typically tight and passionate derby match-up. Los Rojillos are 31 games unbeaten at El Sadar but Los Leones won 2-1 on their last visit, with Pamplona native Inaki Williams among the scorers.

All-Basque clash

All-Basque clash

Another all-Basque clash quickly follows with Eibar hosting their neighbours Alaves with another tight encounter on the cards given their three La Liga meetings to date at Ipurua having brought one win each and a draw.

Last game sees a highly-organized Real Valladolid team still unbeaten in their five games at their Estadio Jose Zorilla so far hosting Sevilla FC, who travel with the joint-best away record in La Liga with 13 points from seven away games.

(Source: MSL Media)

More BARCELONA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 64/6 (20.0) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue