La Liga preview: Stage set for Basque derbies

Granada vs Atletico
Three straight La Liga losses have seen Granada dip a little after such a high-flying start, so they will be fired up to welcome third-placed Atletico Madrid.
Atleti have Portuguese starlet Joao Felix back after a month out injured.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Upcoming evening's late clash should be a cracker, as Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in a clash of two teams full of exciting talents hitting form.
Many eyes will be on the visitors' fit again play-maker Martin Odegaard - who is on loan from Real Madrid - going to head to head with Los Blancos new midfield star Fede Valverde.
Change in fortunes
The action starts with 19th placed Espanyol hoping the international break will have changed their fortunes when they host Getafe, who have steadily climbed the table with just one defeat in their last five league games.
The action then shifts to Pamplona, with Osasuna hosting local rivals Athletic Club in what is likely to be a typically tight and passionate derby match-up. Los Rojillos are 31 games unbeaten at El Sadar but Los Leones won 2-1 on their last visit, with Pamplona native Inaki Williams among the scorers.
All-Basque clash
Another all-Basque clash quickly follows with Eibar hosting their neighbours Alaves with another tight encounter on the cards given their three La Liga meetings to date at Ipurua having brought one win each and a draw.
Last game sees a highly-organized Real Valladolid team still unbeaten in their five games at their Estadio Jose Zorilla so far hosting Sevilla FC, who travel with the joint-best away record in La Liga with 13 points from seven away games.