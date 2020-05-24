Football
La Liga restart: Complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

By
Madrid, May 24: After Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez announced sport can be played from the week commencing June 8, La Liga moved a step closer to resumption.

More than two months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in Spain, players have begun training in small groups as they aim to be as ready as possible for the planned reboot next month.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the preferred date for games to resume is Friday, June 12 and Sanchez's announcement means that plan has been given the green light from the government.

"Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone," Sanchez said on Saturday (May 23). "The time has come to resume many daily activities. From June 8, La Liga will return to football."

There are 11 rounds of the 2019-20 season remaining, with much to be decided at the top and bottom end of the table.

Below is the full list of remaining fixtures:

Matchweek 28

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal

Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves

Granada vs Getafe

Leganes vs Real Valladolid

Real Mallorca vs Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna

Sevilla vs Real Betis

Valencia vs Levante

Matchweek 29

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona vs Leganes

Real Betis vs Granada

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao

Getafe vs Espanyol

Levante vs Sevilla

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Valencia

Villarreal vs Real Mallorca

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo

Matchweek 30

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves

Espanyol vs Levante

Getafe vs Eibar

Granada vs Villarreal

Real Mallorca vs Leganes

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Sevilla vs Barcelona

Valencia vs Osasuna

Matchweek 31

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

Real Betis vs Espanyol

Eibar vs Valencia

Leganes vs Granada

Levante vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo

Villarreal vs Sevilla

Real Valladolid vs Getafe

Matchweek 32

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Mallorca

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona

Espanyol vs Real Madrid

Getafe vs Real Sociedad

Granada vs Eibar

Levante vs Real Betis

Osasuna vs Leganes

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid

Villarreal vs Valencia

Matchweek 33

Deportivo Alaves vs Granada

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Real Betis vs Villarreal

Eibar vs Osasuna

Leganes vs Sevilla

Real Mallorca vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid vs Getafe

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao

Real Valladolid vs Levante

Matchweek 34

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Real Mallorca

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis

Espanyol vs Leganes

Granada vs Valencia

Levante vs Real Sociedad

Osasuna vs Getafe

Sevilla vs Eibar

Villarreal vs Barcelona

Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves

Matchweek 35

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla

Barcelona vs Espanyol

Real Betis vs Osasuna

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid

Eibar vs Leganes

Getafe vs Villarreal

Real Mallorca vs Levante

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves

Real Sociedad vs Granada

Valencia vs Real Valladolid

Matchweek 36

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe

Atletico de Madrid vs Real Betis

Espanyol vs Eibar

Granada vs Real Madrid

Leganes vs Valencia

Levante vs Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna vs Celta Vigo

Sevilla vs Real Mallorca

Villarreal vs Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona

Matchweek 37

Athletic Bilbao vs Leganes

Barcelona vs Osasuna

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves

Celta Vigo vs Levante

Eibar vs Real Valladolid

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid

Real Mallorca vs Granada

Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla

Valencia vs Espanyol

Matchweek 38

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Espanyol vs Celta Vigo

Granada vs Athletic Bilbao

Leganes vs Real Madrid

Levante vs Getafe

Osasuna vs Real Mallorca

Sevilla vs Valencia

Villarreal vs Eibar

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis

The dates and times for all the fixtures, which are expected to be played even during mid-week, will be announced soon.

The German league Bundesliga became the first major sporting event to resume after a 65-day break enforced by the COVID-19 crisis. So, La Liga will also follow suit and return like Bundesliga for closed door matches to complete the season.

Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 9:52 [IST]
