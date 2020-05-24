La Liga restart: Complete schedule for the remaining fixtures

Madrid, May 24: After Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez announced sport can be played from the week commencing June 8, La Liga moved a step closer to resumption.
More than two months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in Spain, players have begun training in small groups as they aim to be as ready as possible for the planned reboot next month.
La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the preferred date for games to resume is Friday, June 12 and Sanchez's announcement means that plan has been given the green light from the government.
"Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone," Sanchez said on Saturday (May 23). "The time has come to resume many daily activities. From June 8, La Liga will return to football."
There are 11 rounds of the 2019-20 season remaining, with much to be decided at the top and bottom end of the table.
Below is the full list of remaining fixtures:
Matchweek 28
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves
Granada vs Getafe
Leganes vs Real Valladolid
Real Mallorca vs Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Eibar
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
Sevilla vs Real Betis
Valencia vs Levante
Matchweek 29
Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona vs Leganes
Real Betis vs Granada
Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao
Getafe vs Espanyol
Levante vs Sevilla
Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid vs Valencia
Villarreal vs Real Mallorca
Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo
Matchweek 30
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis
Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid
Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves
Espanyol vs Levante
Getafe vs Eibar
Granada vs Villarreal
Real Mallorca vs Leganes
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
Sevilla vs Barcelona
Valencia vs Osasuna
Matchweek 31
Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Real Betis vs Espanyol
Eibar vs Valencia
Leganes vs Granada
Levante vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo
Villarreal vs Sevilla
Real Valladolid vs Getafe
Matchweek 32
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Mallorca
Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves
Celta Vigo vs Barcelona
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Getafe vs Real Sociedad
Granada vs Eibar
Levante vs Real Betis
Osasuna vs Leganes
Sevilla vs Real Valladolid
Villarreal vs Valencia
Matchweek 33
Deportivo Alaves vs Granada
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Real Betis vs Villarreal
Eibar vs Osasuna
Leganes vs Sevilla
Real Mallorca vs Celta Vigo
Real Madrid vs Getafe
Real Sociedad vs Espanyol
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao
Real Valladolid vs Levante
Matchweek 34
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Real Mallorca
Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Espanyol vs Leganes
Granada vs Valencia
Levante vs Real Sociedad
Osasuna vs Getafe
Sevilla vs Eibar
Villarreal vs Barcelona
Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alaves
Matchweek 35
Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla
Barcelona vs Espanyol
Real Betis vs Osasuna
Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid
Eibar vs Leganes
Getafe vs Villarreal
Real Mallorca vs Levante
Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves
Real Sociedad vs Granada
Valencia vs Real Valladolid
Matchweek 36
Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe
Atletico de Madrid vs Real Betis
Espanyol vs Eibar
Granada vs Real Madrid
Leganes vs Valencia
Levante vs Athletic Bilbao
Osasuna vs Celta Vigo
Sevilla vs Real Mallorca
Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
Matchweek 37
Athletic Bilbao vs Leganes
Barcelona vs Osasuna
Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves
Celta Vigo vs Levante
Eibar vs Real Valladolid
Getafe vs Atletico Madrid
Real Mallorca vs Granada
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
Valencia vs Espanyol
Matchweek 38
Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Espanyol vs Celta Vigo
Granada vs Athletic Bilbao
Leganes vs Real Madrid
Levante vs Getafe
Osasuna vs Real Mallorca
Sevilla vs Valencia
Villarreal vs Eibar
Real Valladolid vs Real Betis
The dates and times for all the fixtures, which are expected to be played even during mid-week, will be announced soon.
The German league Bundesliga became the first major sporting event to resume after a 65-day break enforced by the COVID-19 crisis. So, La Liga will also follow suit and return like Bundesliga for closed door matches to complete the season.