La Liga returns with Barcelona a step ahead of Real Madrid

By
Barcelona
Barcelona are back in action with an away game against Mallorca.

Bengaluru, June 11: La Liga makes its long-awaited return this week, with leaders Barcelona aiming to stay one step ahead of title rivals Real Madrid and derbies in Seville, Valencia and the Basque Country amid a busy schedule.

Barcelona was leading the La Liga standings by two points when football was forced to stop in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, just a week after they had been leapfrogged by rivals Real Madrid after a 2-0 El Clasico win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As the final 11 rounds of games of 2019-20 are run over an accelerated schedule up to July 19, teams up and down the table have everything to play for, with most either battling for European qualification or against relegation.

La Liga Fixtures | Points Table | La Liga to resume

The first game back is on Friday (Julne 12) with Sevilla FC at home to city rivals Real Betis in the El Gran Derbi, a fixture which always promises passion and excitement.

Broadcast innovations | Lockdown Diaries | Silence for COVID-19 victims

The teams have shared 13 goals in a victory apiece across their last two meetings at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the important fixtures of the La Liga weekend which will be available on Facebook Watch for Indian audience.

Mallorca vs Barcelona

Mallorca vs Barcelona

Barcelona are back in action at 18th placed RCD Mallorca.

Current La Liga top scorer Lionel Messi will hope to hit the ground running despite reported injury issues; the blaugrana talisman bagged a hat-trick as his team won the reverse against Mallorca 5-2 in December.

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Real Madrid should have Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio fit again - two players that pre-pandemic were believed to be out for the season, more or less to take on SD Eibar.

Real will be playing at their new temporary home, the compact and modern Alfredo di Stefano Stadium at their training ground.

Valencia vs Levante

Valencia vs Levante

Valencia CF host neighbours Levante UD in the Valencia city derby looking to continue a 15-game unbeaten run at their home fortress, Mestalla.

Valencia won the season's first city derby 4-2 in December, but Levante have already shocked Real Madrid and Barcelona in this most unpredictable La Liga season.

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid

The Sunday kick off sees Athletic Club at home to Atletico Madrid.

The hosts will be without veteran striker Aritz Aduriz who emotionally announced his retirement during the break, while the visitors remain boosted by their elimination of UEFA Champions League holders in their last game played.

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 9:16 [IST]
