La Liga returns with Barcelona a step ahead of Real Madrid

Mallorca vs Barcelona
Barcelona are back in action at 18th placed RCD Mallorca.
Current La Liga top scorer Lionel Messi will hope to hit the ground running despite reported injury issues; the blaugrana talisman bagged a hat-trick as his team won the reverse against Mallorca 5-2 in December.
Real Madrid vs Eibar
Real Madrid should have Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio fit again - two players that pre-pandemic were believed to be out for the season, more or less to take on SD Eibar.
Real will be playing at their new temporary home, the compact and modern Alfredo di Stefano Stadium at their training ground.
Valencia vs Levante
Valencia CF host neighbours Levante UD in the Valencia city derby looking to continue a 15-game unbeaten run at their home fortress, Mestalla.
Valencia won the season's first city derby 4-2 in December, but Levante have already shocked Real Madrid and Barcelona in this most unpredictable La Liga season.
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid
The Sunday kick off sees Athletic Club at home to Atletico Madrid.
The hosts will be without veteran striker Aritz Aduriz who emotionally announced his retirement during the break, while the visitors remain boosted by their elimination of UEFA Champions League holders in their last game played.