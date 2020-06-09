Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Stage is set for La Liga to resume

By
Sevilla
The La Liga will resume on June 11 with the El Gran Derbi between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Bengaluru, June 9: After three months of non action due to the crisis created by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Spanish La Liga is all set to return on Thursday (June 11) with full of broadcast innovations.

The 2019-20 La Liga season will resume with the Matchday 28 clash between Sevilla FC and Real Betis, a match known as El Gran Derbi and the first of the 110 matches left to be played.

The match starts at 10pm local time and fans in India can watch the live-action on Facebook starting at 1.30am on Friday (June 12).

When the season was stopped midway in March, champions Barceloan were leading the table with 58 points from 27 games, two ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

La Liga Fixtures | Points Table

The league season will continue uninterrupted for the following six weeks until July 19, the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain and health authorities permitting.

There will be matches for 39 days in a row and since they are going to be held without fans, the La Liga has come up with many broadcast innovations including digitally recreated fan audio and virtual stands, as well as new camera shots.

La Liga comes up with broadcast innovations

La Liga to try virtual crowd noise

Both Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the La Liga have also announced that a minute's silence will be observed before matches in all professional and amateur competitions in memory of the thousands of people who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both organisations have reached an agreement to pay tribute during the remainder of the current season to all the people who have passed away during the pandemic, as well as to their families.

La Liga to observe one minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives

As the stage is set for six weeks of passionate football, everything is at stake in the La Liga with the title still up for the grabs.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are vying for the title, separated by just two points, the same gap that exists between the third- and sixth-placed sides fighting for the European spots.

Meanwhile, a fierce battle is ongoing in the fight against relegation, with six teams in the mix. A host of world-class matches await us, including Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid vs Valencia, Sevilla vs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad.

(With MSL Media inputs)

More LA LIGA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 8:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue