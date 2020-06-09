Stage is set for La Liga to resume

Bengaluru, June 9: After three months of non action due to the crisis created by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Spanish La Liga is all set to return on Thursday (June 11) with full of broadcast innovations.
The 2019-20 La Liga season will resume with the Matchday 28 clash between Sevilla FC and Real Betis, a match known as El Gran Derbi and the first of the 110 matches left to be played.
The match starts at 10pm local time and fans in India can watch the live-action on Facebook starting at 1.30am on Friday (June 12).
When the season was stopped midway in March, champions Barceloan were leading the table with 58 points from 27 games, two ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid.
The league season will continue uninterrupted for the following six weeks until July 19, the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain and health authorities permitting.
There will be matches for 39 days in a row and since they are going to be held without fans, the La Liga has come up with many broadcast innovations including digitally recreated fan audio and virtual stands, as well as new camera shots.
Both Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the La Liga have also announced that a minute's silence will be observed before matches in all professional and amateur competitions in memory of the thousands of people who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both organisations have reached an agreement to pay tribute during the remainder of the current season to all the people who have passed away during the pandemic, as well as to their families.
As the stage is set for six weeks of passionate football, everything is at stake in the La Liga with the title still up for the grabs.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are vying for the title, separated by just two points, the same gap that exists between the third- and sixth-placed sides fighting for the European spots.
Meanwhile, a fierce battle is ongoing in the fight against relegation, with six teams in the mix. A host of world-class matches await us, including Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid vs Valencia, Sevilla vs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad.
(With MSL Media inputs)