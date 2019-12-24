Football
La Liga review: Barcelona end the year on top

By
Barcelona
Barcelona ended 2019 with a two-point lead over Real Madrid.

Bengaluru, December 24: With 39 points, Barcelona lead the way at the top of the La Liga as the Spanish clubs head into the festive break.

They defeated Deportivo Alaves 4-1, while Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at home against Athletic Club, ensuring that the Catalan side finish 2019 with a two-point lead over Los Blancos in the standings.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other main highlights of week 18 of La Liga which also had a rescheduled El Clasico fixture that ended in a stalemate.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

All square in Clasico

All square in Clasico

One of Barcelona's points was earned in El Clasico, held at the Camp Nou. It finished 0-0 between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the first goalless Clásico since 2002.

Even though there were not any goals, there was still plenty of action and drama, with the fans watching at the stadium and on TV treated to a special game between two sets of world-class players.

Basement battle

Basement battle

One of the most significant results of the weekend was Leganws' 2-0 win over Espanyol. Both of these teams went into this game sitting level with 10 points at the bottom of the La Liga table.

This made it a huge match in terms of the relegation battle and Leganes came out on top, meaning they have now taken eight points from their six league matches under new coach Javier Aguirre. Things are looking up at the Estadio Butarque.

New contract

New contract

Just days after scoring a goal against Real Madrid, Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler had more reason to celebrate as he signed a new deal with his club.

The Spaniard put pen to paper on a new contract that runs until 2023.

Super sub

Super sub

Real Betis lost 1-2 at home to Atletico Madrid as Angel Correa had an afternoon to remember. The Argentinian came off the bench to score a goal and also assist one for Alvaro Morata, becoming the first substitute to score and assist in the same game this La Liga season.

No player has scored more goals off the bench in Spain's top flight than Correa has done since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
