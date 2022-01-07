Football
La Liga season review: Real Madrid, the team to beat

By
Real Madrid
Karim Benzema has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season.

Bengaluru, January 7: With half of the La Liga 2021-22 campaign now in the books, it is time to look back at some of the most memorable moments of the season so far.

Real Madrid have been the best team so far, and they comfortably lead the league table at the halfway stage.

Over their first 19 matches of the campaign, Los Blancos took 46 points, helped by a seven-match winning streak between October and December.

LA LIGA POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | FIXTURES

Carlo Ancelotti has not won La Liga before, but he has lifted league titles in Italy, England, Germany and France. It's so far so good for the veteran coach as he seeks an elusive Spanish league championship.

Karim Benzema is the undisputed leader at Real Madrid and the Frenchman leads the Pichichi standings for the league's top scorers, with 15 goals at the halfway stage of the campaign.

He has never won this prize during his 12 years in Spain, despite winning almost every other accolade, so 2021-22 could finally be the year that Benzema ends the season as the league's top scorer.

The laser finish from Vinícius in the final minutes of Real Madrid's November meeting with Sevilla has been one of the talking points of this season. The score was locked at 1-1 in this top-of-the-table clash, but the Brazilian's special strike won the six-pointer of a match for Real Madrid, sending the Bernabéu crowd wild with delight as Los Blancos triumphed 2-1.

Vinicius sets example

Vinicius sets example

Several players have taken major strides in 2021/22, stepping up and taking on greater responsibility for their teams. Vinicius is a clear example, with the Brazilian having been key to Real Madrid's league-leading attack and having scored 10 goals already. That is more than in his previous three seasons combined.

Another player to have kicked on is Real Betis striker Juanmi, who claimed the December Player of the Month prize and who sits second in the Pichichi table with his 11 goals.

Rayo Vallecano's home record

Rayo Vallecano's home record

The clear dark horses so far this season have been Rayo Vallecano. Although they came into 2021-22 campaign as a newly promoted side, having come up as an afterthought through the La Liga SmartBank playoffs, they have spent most of the season inside the top half of the table.

This is largely down to their home record, having won eight and drawn one of their nine matches to have taken place in Vallecas. Across Europe's top five leagues, only PSG have a record to match.

Griezmann's homecoming

Griezmann's homecoming

Antoine Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid has been one of the big storylines of the season, and he has already made an impact back in the capital.

The Frenchman scored an extra special goal for Atleti during a trip to face Valencia, picking the ball up inside his own half, running to the edge of the opposition penalty area and blasting in to the top corner.

Success in Seville

Success in Seville

The two clubs from Seville have had a very good start to the La Liga 2021-22 season as well, with Sevilla sitting second and Real Betis third after the opening 19 matchdays.

Julen Lopetegui and Manuel Pellegrini have each done a terrific job so far this season and both clubs will hope to qualify for next year's Champions League. They have never both finished inside the top four, but that could change this term.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 11:17 [IST]
