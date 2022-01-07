La Liga season review: Real Madrid, the team to beat

Vinicius sets example
Several players have taken major strides in 2021/22, stepping up and taking on greater responsibility for their teams. Vinicius is a clear example, with the Brazilian having been key to Real Madrid's league-leading attack and having scored 10 goals already. That is more than in his previous three seasons combined.
Another player to have kicked on is Real Betis striker Juanmi, who claimed the December Player of the Month prize and who sits second in the Pichichi table with his 11 goals.
Rayo Vallecano's home record
The clear dark horses so far this season have been Rayo Vallecano. Although they came into 2021-22 campaign as a newly promoted side, having come up as an afterthought through the La Liga SmartBank playoffs, they have spent most of the season inside the top half of the table.
This is largely down to their home record, having won eight and drawn one of their nine matches to have taken place in Vallecas. Across Europe's top five leagues, only PSG have a record to match.
Griezmann's homecoming
Antoine Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid has been one of the big storylines of the season, and he has already made an impact back in the capital.
The Frenchman scored an extra special goal for Atleti during a trip to face Valencia, picking the ball up inside his own half, running to the edge of the opposition penalty area and blasting in to the top corner.
Success in Seville
The two clubs from Seville have had a very good start to the La Liga 2021-22 season as well, with Sevilla sitting second and Real Betis third after the opening 19 matchdays.
Julen Lopetegui and Manuel Pellegrini have each done a terrific job so far this season and both clubs will hope to qualify for next year's Champions League. They have never both finished inside the top four, but that could change this term.