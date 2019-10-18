Football
La Liga season's first El Clasico postponed due to Catalan unrest

By
El Clasico

Bengaluru, October 18: The 2019-20 La Liga season's first 'El Clasico' between Barcelona and Real Madrid, which was scheduled to be held on October 26 at Camp Nou has been postponed due to the ongoing disturbances in the Catalan region in north-east Spain.

Violent protests have been taking place in the region following the imprisonment of nine Catalan political and social leaders for their role in organising an independence referendum in 2017.

The streets of Barcelona and surrounding areas had been hit by four consecutive days of violent clashes between protesters and security forces and a rally is planned for the city of Barcelona on October 26 -- the date for which the match was scheduled to take place.

La Liga Schedule | Points Table

Following this, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has taken the decision of postponing the game.

Wait and watch

Wait and watch

Barcelona had thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 when the two sides met at Camp Nou in the last season's El Clasico which also resulted in the sacking of latter's coach Julen Lopetegui.

Sparks were expected to fly in the most anticipated fixture of La Liga, but it looks as though the fans will have to wait for some more time.

Rescheduled fixture

Rescheduled fixture

A date of December 16 was proposed for the game but it has been turned down by La Liga due to the fact the game would be played mid-week.

And now, it looks as though December 7 is looming as a possible alternative willing other games can be rescheduled.

Valverde confident

Valverde confident

However, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde -- in his pre-match press conference ahead of the teams' visit to play Eibar on Saturday (October 19) -- said he believed the Clasico should go ahead with the original date.

"We've confidence in ourselves, in our people, to be able to play this game in our stadium," Valverde told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

Glamorous fixture

Glamorous fixture

The 242nd edition of club football's most glamorous fixture has understandably drawn a lot of the attention, always.

It has always been a game that has a truly international flavour both on and off the pitch, but it looks as though for the moment, off the pitch events have held centrestage. Football is the biggest loser though!

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
