La Liga season's first El Clasico postponed due to Catalan unrest

Wait and watch
Barcelona had thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 when the two sides met at Camp Nou in the last season's El Clasico which also resulted in the sacking of latter's coach Julen Lopetegui.
Sparks were expected to fly in the most anticipated fixture of La Liga, but it looks as though the fans will have to wait for some more time.
Rescheduled fixture
A date of December 16 was proposed for the game but it has been turned down by La Liga due to the fact the game would be played mid-week.
And now, it looks as though December 7 is looming as a possible alternative willing other games can be rescheduled.
Valverde confident
However, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde -- in his pre-match press conference ahead of the teams' visit to play Eibar on Saturday (October 19) -- said he believed the Clasico should go ahead with the original date.
"We've confidence in ourselves, in our people, to be able to play this game in our stadium," Valverde told reporters in the pre-match press conference.
Glamorous fixture
The 242nd edition of club football's most glamorous fixture has understandably drawn a lot of the attention, always.
It has always been a game that has a truly international flavour both on and off the pitch, but it looks as though for the moment, off the pitch events have held centrestage. Football is the biggest loser though!