La Liga: Sevilla snatch a point from Villarreal; Leganes held

Bengaluru, June 23: Sevilla FC, who came from behind twice, owed it to Munir El Haddadi as they snatched a point from Villarreal in a thrilling 2-2 La Liga stalemate at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Paco Alcacer gave the hosts an early lead in the 17th minute before Sevilla skipper Sergio Escudero hammered home a stinging shot from outside the penalty area for the first equaliser just before the break.
Pau Torres put Villarreal 2-1 ahead in the 48th minute as their side looked for a fourth straight win since La Liga returned after the three-month novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic-enforced lockdown before being stunned by El Haddadi's left-foot volley from an acute angle.
The result took Sevilla a place above Atletico Madrid to third with 53 points from 31 games and boosted their bid for a UEFA Champions League berth while inflicting a blow to similar ambitions held by the hosts, who moved up to sixth but are on 48 points, four points off the top four.
Results | Points Table | Fixtures
The match also saw the return of Bruno Soriano for the first time in over three years following his injury nightmare.
The introduction of Bruno for the final few minutes marked the end of an injury-decimated spell dating back to May 2017.
Bruno, who was part of the Spain squad at Euro 2016, made his first appearance in 1,128 days when he replaced Alcacer, having been sidelined for the best part of three seasons by a career-threatening knee injury.
Meanwhile, Miguel Angel Guerrero missed a golden chance to temper Leganes' relegation concerns when he had his penalty saved in a late game at home to Granada, whose goalkeeper Rui Silva pushed the 64th minute effort onto the crossbar.
The goalless draw left Leganes second from bottom while Granada moved up to ninth place.
Atletico can still regain the third spot in La Liga if they beat Levante who they play away on Tuesday (June 23).
(With inputs from Agencies)