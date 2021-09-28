La Liga wrap: El Clasico date is set, a long-awaited return and a hat-trick!

Asensio's hat-trick
Real Madrid's midweek 6-1 victory over RCD Mallorca was special for Marco Asensio.
He celebrated his return to the starting line-up against his boyhood club with the first hat-trick of his Real Madrid career - which was also the first three-goal haul for any player this La Liga season.
Benzema's 200
Real Madrid had more to celebrate other than the rousing win and Asensio's hat-trick.
Karim Benzema hit a milestone during the win -- his 200th La Liga goal. The Frenchman is just the 10th player to ever hit that number.
Three in three for Falcao
Radamel Falcao has had the perfect start to his Rayo Vallecano career. After scoring on his debut against Getafe, the Colombian centre-forward then netted a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 midweek victory at Athletic Club, before producing the go-ahead goal as Rayo overcame Cadiz 3-1 on Sunday.
The newly promoted side are now up to fifth in the table - their best ever start to a top flight season.
El Clasico: It's set
The date and time of the first El Clasico clash of the season has been set.
FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on October 24 with one of the biggest club matches in the world kicking off at 7.30pm IST.