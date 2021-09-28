Football
La Liga wrap: El Clasico date is set, a long-awaited return and a hat-trick!

By
Ansu Fati
Ansu Fati scored on his La Liga return from injury, 323 days after his last match.

Bengaluru, September 28: From Asensio's hat-trick to Ansu Fati's long-awaited return, a lot has happened in La Liga in the week that went by.

Barcelona's 18-year-old superstar Fati had not played since last November due to a knee injury, but the young forward was able to return to action on Sunday (September 26) against Levante.

The Barca fans at the Camp Nou were thrilled to see him back on the pitch, 323 days after his last appearance - and he even scored the third goal of his side's 3-0 victory to earn a standing ovation.

LA LIGA RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

The weekend also saw Inaki Williams matching the record the most consecutive matches played in La Liga history. It is now an incredible 202 in a row for the Basque forward, who drew level with Juan Antonio Larrañaga's record.

Williams has not missed a match since April 2016, an absolutely remarkable run, and will this coming weekend break the historic record.

With Getafe yet to pick up a point, it has not been a good start to the season for the Azulones. However, there was some good news this week as Jakub Jankto's injury is not as bad as it first seemed.

The Czech winger had to be stretchered off during their clash against Atletico Madrid in midweek and it appeared he may have suffered a leg break. Thankfully, that is not the case and Jankto's injury is a sprained ankle, meaning he can return in just a few weeks.

Here are some of the other top stories you need to know from a busy week in the top flight of Spanish League football, which included back-to-back midweek and weekend matchdays.

Asensio's hat-trick

Real Madrid's midweek 6-1 victory over RCD Mallorca was special for Marco Asensio.

He celebrated his return to the starting line-up against his boyhood club with the first hat-trick of his Real Madrid career - which was also the first three-goal haul for any player this La Liga season.

Benzema's 200

Real Madrid had more to celebrate other than the rousing win and Asensio's hat-trick.

Karim Benzema hit a milestone during the win -- his 200th La Liga goal. The Frenchman is just the 10th player to ever hit that number.

Three in three for Falcao

Radamel Falcao has had the perfect start to his Rayo Vallecano career. After scoring on his debut against Getafe, the Colombian centre-forward then netted a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 midweek victory at Athletic Club, before producing the go-ahead goal as Rayo overcame Cadiz 3-1 on Sunday.

The newly promoted side are now up to fifth in the table - their best ever start to a top flight season.

El Clasico: It's set

The date and time of the first El Clasico clash of the season has been set.

FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on October 24 with one of the biggest club matches in the world kicking off at 7.30pm IST.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 15:07 [IST]
