Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga wrap: Sevilla go third as Barcelona stays atop

By
Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui's side were the beneficiary of two VAR decisions.

Bengaluru, November 25: Sevilla were the beneficiary of two video assistant referee (VAR) decisions as they edged Real Valladolid 1-0 to leap above Atletico Madrid into third in La Liga standings while Barcelona's 2-1 win over bottom-club Leganes helped them stay on top though Real Madrid 3-1 win over Real Sociedad kept them level on points with the Catalans.

Julen Lopetegui's side were awarded a penalty early in the game after a VAR review determined forward Nolito had been fouled by Valladolid's Javi Moyano as he shaped to shoot, even though his team mates had barely appealed for a foul.

Argentinian midfielder Ever Banega stepped up to take the penalty and his effort was saved by Jordi Masip but VAR informed the match official that the goalkeeper had strayed from his line and a re-take was ordered, to the dismay of the home supporters.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Sevilla had talisman Lucas Ocampos sent off for a second booking in stoppage time but they still managed to grind out the victory, becoming the first side to hand Valladolid a home defeat this season.

Banega scores

Banega scores

Banega converted his shot at the second time of asking to put Sevilla ahead in the 13th minute on a bitterly cold and wet evening at the Jose Zorrilla stadium.

Nolito missed a glorious chance to double his side's lead later in a first half which was high on intensity but short on goalmouth action, firing into Masip's hands when unmarked in the box.

Bale jeered

Bale jeered

Earlier, Karim Benzema scored his sixth goal in five games to help Real Madrid beat high-flying Real Sociedad 3-1 as Gareth Bale came on as a substitute to a screech of whistles at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale, only recently fit again after a calf injury, was named on the bench following his controversial outing with Wales last week, when he celebrated victory behind a flag that read: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order."

Barca on top

Barca on top

Meanwhile Barcelona extended their stay at the top with a 2-1 win over bottom-club Leganes.

Youssef En Nesyri gave Leganes an early lead in the 11th minute which was cancelled out by Luis Suarez in the 52nd and the Catalans required a late winner from Arturo Vidal in the 78th minute.

Atletico slips

Atletico slips

Atletico Madrid however lost ground at the top. They were held to a 1-1 draw away at Granada and now sit three points behind the leading pair, having played one game more.

The outcome of the rescheduled El Clasico at Camp Nou on December 18 will now have a major say in deciding the La Liga.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More SEVILLA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 10:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue